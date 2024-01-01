 Ringing in New Year's Eve at Decadence Denver: Photos | Westword
Decadence Brings Major EDM Artists to Ring in the New Year: Photos

The event is one of the largest EDM New Year's Eve shows in the U.S.
January 1, 2024
Decadence brought a rave for New Year's Eve.
Decadence brought a rave for New Year's Eve. Evan Semón Photography
As one of the country's biggest electronic New Year's Eve celebrations, Decadence rang in the new year at the Colorado Convention Center with a star-studded lineup including Brondo, Dab the Sky, Ecotek, Fisher, Fury, Galantis, Malaa, Mersiv, Sidepiece, Skrillex, Steve Aoki and Zeds Dead.

When the clock struck midnight, balloons dropped from the ceiling and laser lights cut through the air. People-watching was premium — bros in sunglasses bobbed their heads, clusters of teens shrieked with excitement. Get a look for yourself in these photos from the New Year's Eve event:
click to enlarge performer Skrillex at a rave
Sonny John Moore, known professionally as Skrillex.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge a hat with glow-up designs
Rave fashiosn have gotten techy.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Sunglasses at night was fully accepted at this event.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Flow artists got down with glowing lights on the dance floor.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge men in hats and sunglasses at a rave
Digging some Decadence.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge people holding up their phones at a rave
After all, nothing really happens unless you have a screen capturing it.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge balloons
The balloon drop happened at midnight.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge an aerialist dancer
Aerialists performed at the event.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge an aerialist dancer
Aerial silk show.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge women wearing faux fur at a rave
Faux fur is on-trend at Decadence.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge woman dancing with hands in the air
Raising the roof to welcome in 2024.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge people sitting on a sidewalk
Taking a breather outside the entrance to Decadence 2024.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge two people kissing
And a New Year's kiss.
Evan Semón Photography
Find more Denver concerts at our concert calendar.
