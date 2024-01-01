Decadence Brings Major EDM Artists to Ring in the New Year: Photos

As one of the country's biggest electronic New Year's Eve celebrations, Decadence
rang in the new year at the Colorado Convention Center with a star-studded lineup including Brondo, Dab the Sky, Ecotek, Fisher, Fury, Galantis, Malaa, Mersiv, Sidepiece, Skrillex, Steve Aoki and Zeds Dead.
When the clock struck midnight, balloons dropped from the ceiling and laser lights cut through the air. People-watching was premium — bros in sunglasses bobbed their heads, clusters of teens shrieked with excitement. Get a look for yourself in these photos from the New Year's Eve event:
Sonny John Moore, known professionally as Skrillex.
Evan Semón Photography
Rave fashiosn have gotten techy.
Evan Semón Photography
Sunglasses at night was fully accepted at this event.
Evan Semón Photography
Flow artists got down with glowing lights on the dance floor.
Evan Semón Photography
Digging some Decadence.
Evan Semón Photography
After all, nothing really happens unless you have a screen capturing it.
Evan Semón Photography
The balloon drop happened at midnight.
Evan Semón Photography
Aerialists performed at the event.
Evan Semón Photography
Aerial silk show.
Evan Semón Photography
Faux fur is on-trend at Decadence.
Evan Semón Photography
Raising the roof to welcome in 2024.
Evan Semón Photography
Taking a breather outside the entrance to Decadence 2024.
Evan Semón Photography
And a New Year's kiss.
And a New Year's kiss.
Evan Semón Photography