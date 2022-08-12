Rocky Mountain Folks Festival and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

The 32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival starts today in Lyons, but if you're staying around the city, The Dollhouse Thieves are hosting an adult prom at Lost Lake. Death metal trio Of Feather and Bone is crushing the hi-dive with metal blast beats.
Lost '80s Live comes to Fiddlers Green on Saturday, while Slightly Stoopid swings by Red Rocks.
Los Angeles psych rockers Hooveriii fill the Larimer Lounge with ear candy on Sunday.
32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
Friday, August 12; Saturday, August 13; and Sunday, August 14, 10 a.m.
Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons
$85-$185
Get out of town and take in three days songwriters in Lyons. You can camp out if your heart so desires. The deep lineup includes Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, The Wailin Jennys and others.
The Dollhouse Thieves
Friday, August 12, 9 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
The Dollhouse Thieves have new music out, and thought, why not have an '80s-themed adult prom to celebrate? Tonic & Time and Heated Bones fill out the lineup. Find your best new wave outfit and get down there. We have been assured there will be juice boxes in lieu of a big gross punch bowl.
Of Feather and Bone
Friday, August 12, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
Denver death metal trio Of Feather and Bone makes snarling, growling music. Friday's show will be the band's first live performance in seven months, and it's planning on playing a healthy dose of its most recent record, released its most recent record, Sulphuric Disintegration.
Lost '80s Live
Saturday, August 13, 6:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard
$35-$99.95
An enormous lineup of '80s bands descends on Fiddler's Green. The show includes A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Missing Persons, Stacey Q, Animotion, Dramarama, Tommy Tutone and Musical Youth.
Slightly Stoopid
Saturday, August 13, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95 and up
The San Diego reggae group came up in the era when Sublime was really huge, and has fun mixing psychedelic rock, reggae, punk rock, reggae rock, dub, blues and folk into a somewhat cohesive sound. So relax, burn one and catch a groove. The show also includes Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth.
Hooveriii
Sunday, August 14, 6:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard
$35-$99.95
Los Angeles Hooveriii make music that is sure to enhance whatever hallucinogens you might happen to have ingested. It's pretty fun to listen to when you are sober, too. The show, which includes the Moose and the Crooked Rugs, also serves as a record release for Hooveriii's A Round of Applause.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]