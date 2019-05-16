The Rolling Stones Are Getting Back on the Road and Coming to Denver

Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones were forced to cancel a North American tour after health concerns forced Mick Jagger to take off time for heart surgery. The operation was a success: Soon after, the legendary singer was back to dancing, and now the Rolling Stones have rescheduled their tour.
The rescheduled concerts will run from June to August, starting with two shows in Chicago on June 21 and June 25, then wrapping up in Miami on August 31.
The tour will land at Mile High Stadium on Saturday, August 10.
Tickets for the original date will be honored at the August concert, and fans who cannot attend will be able to have their money refunded through their Ticketmaster accounts.
The full list of dates:
June 21: Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 25: Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 29: Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek
July 3: Washington, DC FedExField
July 7: Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
July 14: New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
July 23: Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 27: Houston, TX NRG Stadium
August 1: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 10: Denver, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14: Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
August 18: Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®? Stadium
August 22: Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl
August 26: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
August 31: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
