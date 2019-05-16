The Rolling Stones Are Getting Back on the Road and Coming to Denver

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their Denver concert at Broncos Stadium.

Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones were forced to cancel a North American tour after health concerns forced Mick Jagger to take off time for heart surgery. The operation was a success: Soon after, the legendary singer was back to dancing, and now the Rolling Stones have rescheduled their tour.

The rescheduled concerts will run from June to August, starting with two shows in Chicago on June 21 and June 25, then wrapping up in Miami on August 31.

The tour will land at Mile High Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the August concert, and fans who cannot attend will be able to have their money refunded through their Ticketmaster accounts.

The full list of dates:

June 21: Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25: Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29: Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3: Washington, DC FedExField

July 7: Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14: New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23: Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27: Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10: Denver, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14: Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18: Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®? Stadium

August 22: Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium