Reader: Stones Should Give Fans a Senior Discount!

Less than three months after the Rolling Stones announced they would have to postpone their summer tour because of Mick Jagger's health problems, he's on the mend and the concerts are back on the books.

The long-lived, legendary group will be at Mile High Stadium on August 10, and tickets issued for the original May 26 date will be honored...even if some fans aren't honored to pay the price of admission.

Says Christopher:

Only $500 for GA nosebleeds! what a deal!



Adds Daniel:

Grim Reaper Tour.

Responds Charlie:

Wheelchairs Tour.

Concludes Belinda:

Love the Stones, but they should offer their tickets at a senior discount to all of us.

On March 30, the Stones had posted this note: "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

And Jagger tweeted his own message on @MickJagger: "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

"I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Now he's clearly on the mend...and ready to get back on stage. Sometimes, you can get what you want...as long as what you want isn't a cheap ticket to see the Stones.