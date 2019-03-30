Rolling Stones Postpone Tour, Including Denver Stop

Denver buzzed with rumors last fall: The Rolling Stones might make make a stop in Denver. They started when a massive banner with the band's logo unfurled outside Mile High Stadium. Then the iconic lips and tongue design appeared on sidewalks outside the Gothic Theatre. Soon after, the legendary act dropped its uncut live concert film from its 1994 tour, Voodoo Lounge.

Finally, on November 19, the band announced a thirteen-city U.S. tour, including a Denver concert at Mile High Stadium on May 26.

But now that date has been canceled. In fact, the entire tour has been postponed because of concerns regarding the legendary Mick Jagger's health.