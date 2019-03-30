Rolling Stones Postpone Tour, Including Denver Stop

Denver buzzed with rumors last fall: The Rolling Stones might make make a stop in Denver. They started when a massive banner with the band's logo unfurled outside Mile High Stadium. Then the iconic lips and tongue design appeared on sidewalks outside the Gothic Theatre. Soon after, the legendary act dropped its uncut live concert film from its 1994 tour, Voodoo Lounge.
Finally, on November 19, the band announced a thirteen-city U.S. tour, including a Denver concert at Mile High Stadium on May 26.
But now that date has been canceled. In fact, the entire tour has been postponed because of concerns regarding the legendary Mick Jagger's health.
Here's the word posted March 30 on the Rolling Stones website:
Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US / Canada tour dates - we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.
Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.
And Jagger shared his own message on Twitter:
I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019
I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.
