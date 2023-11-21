Rolling Stones Coming to Empower Field June 20, 2024

The giant tongue on the side of Empower Field this weekend was a clue: The Rolling Stones will fill the stadium on June 20, 2024, when the band stops in Denver on its North American tour.



This morning, November 21, the Rolling Stones announced a brand-new tour with stops in sixteen cities across the U.S and Canada. The legendary musicians will perform the band's greatest hits as well as music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which just got a Grammy nomination for the lead single “Angry.”



AEG Presents Concerts West is the promoter of Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 1. The schedule:



Sunday, April 28, 2024: NRG Stadium, Houston

Thursday, May 2, 2024: Jazz Fest, New Orleans

Tuesday, May 7, 2024: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Saturday, May 11, 2024: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Lumen Field, Seattle

Thursday, May 23, 2024: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Thursday, May 30, 2024: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Monday, June 3, 2024: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Friday, June 7, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, June 15, 2024: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Thursday, June 20, 2024: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Soldier Field, Chicago

Friday, July 5, 2024: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

Wednesday, July 10, 2024: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Wednesday, July 17, 2024: Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California