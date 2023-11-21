Rolling Stones Coming to Empower Field June 20, 2024

The giant tongue on the side of Empower Field this weekend was a clue: The Rolling Stones will fill the stadium on June 20, 2024, when the band stops in Denver on its North American tour.
This morning, November 21, the Rolling Stones announced a brand-new tour with stops in sixteen cities across the U.S and Canada. The legendary musicians will perform the band's greatest hits as well as music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which just got a Grammy nomination for the lead single “Angry.”
AEG Presents Concerts West is the promoter of Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 1. The schedule:
Sunday, April 28, 2024: NRG Stadium, Houston
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Jazz Fest, New Orleans
Tuesday, May 7, 2024: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Saturday, May 11, 2024: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Lumen Field, Seattle
Thursday, May 23, 2024: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Thursday, May 30, 2024: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
Monday, June 3, 2024: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Friday, June 7, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, June 15, 2024: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Thursday, June 20, 2024: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Thursday, June 27, 2024: Soldier Field, Chicago
Friday, July 5, 2024: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Wednesday, July 17, 2024: Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California