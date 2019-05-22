Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts' Drummer Has Been Eaten by the Road

Ryan Chrys: “The Rough Cuts are heading out on tour, and our drummer, Michael Jochum, is eating for two again. Michael has been a professional touring musician for almost forty years, and has played with legends like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Jackson Browne and Korn. Over the course of his career, it has been suggested that his body has somehow developed a symbiotic relationship with the road. Photographic evidence, documented by yours truly, has shown that, indeed, Michael is actually being consumed by the road, bit by bit, flesh by flesh.

Photos of Michael lying in the road being ever so slowly consumed — sometimes at historical landmarks and sometimes literally in the middle of nowhere — randomly appear on the band’s Facebook page. These images depict how the road nibbles on Michael’s flesh, unbeknownst to him as the band travels. Of course, the Rough Cuts look out for each other, so they concluded that if Michael eats two helpings at each meal, he can compensate for the parts of him that the road consumes. It may seem odd — and it is — yet the band rolls on.





Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts will be at Cruisers Bar in Grand Junction on May 24; Territory Days in Colorado Springs on May 25; the Boulder Creek Festival on May 26; and the MileHigh Meet & Greet in Sugar City on May 31.



Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.