Denver Sex Pistols Show Postponed Indefinitely After Injury

The band posted this announcement on social media:
“We have some unfortunate news to share about our upcoming North and South American performances. We’ll let Steve explain what’s going on:The original lineup (sans Johnny Rotten) of Jones, bassist Glen Matlock and drummer Paul Cook was going to tour alongside Frank Carter to celebrate the band's fiftieth anniversary; it would have been the Sex Pistols' first U.S. tour since 2003. During the run, the band was slated to perform Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols in its entirety. The debut album was released in 1977, two years after the group formed.
‘I’ve got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist.’
The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support.”
The Sex Pistols was one of the more culturally influential punk bands that rose in the U.K. back in the '70s, with its second single, "God Save the Queen," becoming the most censored record in history after labeling the crown a "fascist regime." Other scandals followed, most infamously when the group's second bassist, Sid Vicious, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, in 1978, and died of a heroin overdose the next year while out on bail.
The band was essentially done by 1979, but reunions followed in the late '90s and early 2000s. The Sex Pistols were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, solidified in history as one of the top punk groups.
If you're sad to miss out on the Denver show, you should head out and support the city's own incredible punk bands and DIY venues.