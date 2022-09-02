Nine Inch Nails, Shakey Graves and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Indie-pop duo I Don't Know How But They Found Me plays the Ogden tonight.
Berkeley pop-punk outfit Mom Jeans swings by the Ogden on Saturday, while Nine Inch Nails starts a two-night run at Red Rocks. Shakey Graves plays the Dillon Amphitheater.
Post-punk legends Echo and the Bunnymen grace the Ogden on Sunday, and Silverstein comes to the Mission Ballroom.
I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Friday, September 2, 7 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$29.50
For brevity, you can call it IDKHow. I Don't Know How But They Found Me is a danceable new wave-inflected indie-pop duo consisting of Dallon Weekes, formerly of Panic! At the Disco, and Ryan Seaman, formerly of Falling in Reverse. Indie rockers Joywave open the evening.
Mom Jeans
Saturday, September 3, 7 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Mom Jeans makes emo-leaning pop punk and released its third album, Sweet Tooth, earlier this year. Emo rockers Free Throw, funk rockers Just Friends and pop punkers Super American fill out the bill.
Nine Inch Nails
Saturday, September 3, 8 p.m., Sunday, September 4, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$85-$145
Even if Nine Inch Nails' industrial rock sounds aren't your cup of tea, the band's live show will probably make a believer out of you. This tour marks the band's first live appearances in nearly four years. Experimental electronic artist Yves Tumor opens the show.
Shakey Graves
Saturday, September 3, 7 p.m.
Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon
$39.50
Austin-born Americana artist Shakey Graves first gained notoriety for his one-man-band approach to performing, which included a modified suitcase used as a drum and tambourine. West Virginia singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell opens the evening.
Echo and the Bunnymen
Sunday, September 8, 7 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$39.50
Liverpool's Echo & the Bunnymen make post-punk and neo-psychedelic music somewhere in the vein of the Cure, but a little less gloomy. Make sure to listen to the Jesus and Mary Chain on the way to the show, because that group picked up where Echo left off.
Silverstein
Sunday, September 8, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$29.50
This Canadian post-hardcore outfit released its eleventh album, Misery Made Me, earlier this year. The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence and UnityTX fill out the roster.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.