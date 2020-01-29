Sharone Looks at Her Reflection to See What Causes Her Pain

In 2018, Israeli-born, Denver-based rocker Sharone Borick wrote six of the ten songs on Sharone and the Wind's sophomore release, Enchiridion of Nightmares, in about a day — a quick turnaround by any creative standard.

But Borick took longer to make her third album, Reflection, which dropped in early December. Investing more time into the project made sense, she says, since the album explores the concept of self-reflection.

“It’s about looking at yourself as an individual and recognizing the flaws in yourself and growing, working past all those things," she says. "It’s about identifying what it is about yourself that has caused things to happen in your life and how you can be more in control of all that and change the way things go for you in the future.”

Borick's songs have always been deeply personal, even therapeutic. But they have also been a group effort from her full band. Still, as she has grown as a musician, so has her identity as an individual artist. For her latest release, Borick is no longer using the moniker Sharone and the Wind — only the name Sharone. On Enchiridion of Nightmares, bandmembers put their own spin on the instrumentals, but for Reflection, Borick had a specific sound in mind, and that drove the creative process. She wrote each part herself, so the album feels like more of a solo project.

"I was more open to other ideas from other guitar players and other members," she says of the earlier record. "With this one I had more of the mindset of, 'This is how I want this to sound.' It was executed well by everyone who played on it."

Borick, who has lived in Denver since she was six, steeped herself in the city's DIY scene, playing her first show at Seventh Circle Music Collective in 2014. She sings and plays keyboard, and has guitar, drum and bass accompaniment at live shows, though the new album includes two guitar players instead of one, as on her previous projects. She's been experimenting with live backing tracks so she can bring in choir sounds, strings and sometimes her recorded piano parts, to give herself more freedom to move around the stage during shows.

“We're focusing on the performing aspect so I’m not stuck behind the keyboard,” she says. “I’m able to have the piano going on in certain parts and playing myself for some parts. I’ve really loved it.”

Borick drew early inspiration from the Arkansas symphonic metal band Evanescence, but she feels with this third release that she's finally landed on the sound that she wants to continue with as she moves forward as an artist. With Reflection, she has embraced more of a straightforward hard-rock style than she did on her previous albums.

“I'm starting to write new songs,” she says. “I’m sticking to that sound. I like that it works for the music I want to make.”

She says her favorite track on Reflection is "Closer to Love," simply because it’s the only “happy song” she’s written in years.

“It's a love song,” she says. “But it’s not a cheesy love song. It has that message that 'It’s not always good, but when it’s good, it’s great.'”

On “White Witch,” Borick departed from her usual musical inclinations to compose a song with an upbeat pop element that is still metal-driven with chugging guitars.

“I wrote that song as a message to myself,” she says. “Other people like to say bad things about people, for whatever reason. That was a reminder to myself to know who I am and be confident in that. Other people are going to look at you however they want, but as long as you're doing good, that’s all that matters.”

Borick says her second-favorite track on the new album is “Final Reflection,” because it’s structurally very different from any other song she’s written. Instead of the traditional verse/chorus structure, the song tells a story before devolving into a screaming, punk-inspired run at the end.

She says some of the final lyrics she sings on the song sum up the album:

“Stare into my eyes again/See the future of my pain/Stared into the mirror again/Saw the cause of all my pain.”

Sharone performs with We Are William and Lion Tortoise at 8:30 p.m. on February 28 at Moe's Original BBQ, 3295 South Broadway in Englewood. Tickets are $12 to $14 and available at eventbrite.com.