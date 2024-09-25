 Shawn Mendes Red Rocks Concert: Date, Tickets and More | Westword
Shawn Mendes Announces Special Red Rocks Show

Shawn Mendes will perform his upcoming album during a limited run of shows that hits Red Rocks on October 28.
September 25, 2024
Shawn Mendes will be at Red Rocks on October 28. Thomas Falcone
Shawn Mendes is coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, October 28.

The multi-platinum singer just announced that he would perform his upcoming album, Shawn, during a series of seven special shows. The lineup includes the iconic outdoor venue, as well as locations in Brooklyn, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Berlin and Toronto.
The announcement comes in the wake of Mendes's latest single release, "Nobody Knows"; the song will be included on his self-titled album, which drops on October 18. Shawn will be Mendes's fifth studio album, and it was written and recorded over the course of two years. During his upcoming shows, Mendes will perform the album in its entirety.

Shawn Mendes Red Rocks Tickets

In an effort to ensure tickets go to fans and not scalpers, buyers can register to purchase tickets early via Friends and Family Onsale (powered by Seated), from now through 7 a.m. Monday, September 30. A limited number of those who register will be sent a Friends and Family Onsale access code on Tuesday, October 1, to buy up to four tickets via Ticketmaster. 

Register for Shawn Mendes tickets here. All remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 1.

Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
