Shawn Mendes Announces Special Red Rocks Show

The multi-platinum singer just announced that he would perform his upcoming album, Shawn, during a series of seven special shows. The lineup includes the iconic outdoor venue, as well as locations in Brooklyn, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Berlin and Toronto.
The announcement comes in the wake of Mendes's latest single release, "Nobody Knows"; the song will be included on his self-titled album, which drops on October 18. Shawn will be Mendes's fifth studio album, and it was written and recorded over the course of two years. During his upcoming shows, Mendes will perform the album in its entirety.
Shawn Mendes Red Rocks TicketsIn an effort to ensure tickets go to fans and not scalpers, buyers can register to purchase tickets early via Friends and Family Onsale (powered by Seated), from now through 7 a.m. Monday, September 30. A limited number of those who register will be sent a Friends and Family Onsale access code on Tuesday, October 1, to buy up to four tickets via Ticketmaster.
Register for Shawn Mendes tickets here. All remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 1.
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.