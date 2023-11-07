Denver's Third Shrek Rave: Cervantes' Is Our Swamp Now

If you want to get on the dance floor and let loose to Shrek's powerful roars, then don't miss the Shrek Rave, which takes over Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Friday, November 10. The Shrek-themed extravaganza promises a romp in a swamp with vibrant music and fantastical costumes, all inspired by the beloved ogre and his whimsical universe, where donkeys talk and princesses have attitude. In the words of the organizers, the rave is not just a party — it's a community of enthusiasts coming together to share their devotion and revel in the magic that is Shrek.
"The thing that excites me the most is the passion that the patrons bring to these events," says Evan Marks, talent buyer for Cervantes'. "The costumes are absolutely amazing. People really go all out! My favorite moment from one of the past Shrek Raves was when all the people in the building dressed as Lord Farquaad — there must have been 25 of them — found each other and started dancing together. Everyone in the building went absolutely nuts."
If you happen to have missed out on the joys of Shrek, the 2001 DreamWorks film follows the meanest, greenest fairy-tale character to ever grace the silver screen. Based on a character by cartoonist William Steig, he's a grumpy yet oddly endearing ogre who just wants to be left alone in his cozy swamp in the land of Far Far Away, but fate (and a bunch of annoying fairy-tale creatures) has other plans. Forced into a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a dragon, Shrek finds himself accompanied by the over-enthusiastic, wise-cracking Donkey and going to war against the dastardly, short king, Lord Farquaad.
Shrek has spawned multiple sequels, a Broadway musical, an abundance of internet memes and, most recently, an international series of raves. It all started in March 2022, when Los Angeles-based content creator Ka5sh planned a Shrek-themed party in L.A. to raise money for his sister, who was shot and robbed in North Carolina. The rave made $10,000 in total, and videos from the event went viral on TikTok. Following the Shrek Rave's initial success, the organizers began touring it around the world, including multiple stops in Denver.
"I was not at that particular Shrek Rave [in March 2022], but I did hear about it very shortly after, when this incredible concept was captivating the nation," Marks recalls. "As a talent buyer at Cervantes', it was my pleasure — and my job — to reach out and work with the good folks on the Shrek Rave team to get Denver in the mix. We announced our first Shrek Rave show in August of 2022, and it sold out within five days. We quickly added another show the night before, and they both sold out very far in advance. Both shows played off in November 2022, and they were incredible successes."
At the heart of the Shrek Rave experience are the wondrous DJs who will be spinning the most swamp-worthy sets throughout the night. "Attendees should be prepared for a night full of upbeat electronic music with lots of Shrek references and visuals mixed in there," Marks says. "From house and techno to dubstep, this party has it all."
When asked what costumes have been his favorites, Marks says, "This is a really tough one, because there are so many great options. Some of the best costumes I've seen at these events include the Gingerbread Man, Three Blind Mice and, of course, Donkey!"
The Shrek Rave is not just for die-hard Shrek fans; it's for anyone who loves to have a good time and be a part of something truly unique. And because this is the third time the Shrek Rave team has brought the whimsy of Far Far Away to Denver, Cervantes' knows the party's vibe is fit for the green king of memes himself. According to the organizers, the event aims to create an experience where fans can come together, celebrate their favorite characters and dance like no one is watching.
And make some interesting memories: "The visuals are especially entertaining," says Marks. "My favorite one I have seen was Shrek dancing through a Papa John's store holding pizzas."
Shrek Rave, 9 p.m. Friday, November 10, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street. Get tickets, $22-$32, at cervantesmasterpiece.com.