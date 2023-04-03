Navigation
Did The Simpsons Predict Cypress Hill's Collab With the Colorado Symphony?

April 3, 2023 1:13PM

"Do you know 'Insane in the Brain'?"
Cypress Hill will be performing Black Sunday, the hip-hop group's second studio album, with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, July 20. But its collaboration with a symphony was written in the stars just three years after Black Sunday's 1993 release by the world's true soothsayers: The Simpsons.

Back in 1996, The Simpsons had Cypress Hill collaborating with the London Symphony Orchestra in "Homerpalooza." And B-Real, Sen Dog and Eric Bobo acknowledge that the episode gave them the push to work with a symphony.
"July in Denver with the Colorado symphony we are playing 'Black Sunday' in its entirety to celebrate the 30 yr anniversary," the group wrote on Twitter. "After that we plan to make the gig with the London Symphony a reality. Salute to 'The Simpsons' for birthing the idea."

The Simpsons have been credited with numerous correct predictions: Trump announcing his presidential candidacy, Disney buying 20th Century Fox, Siegfried and Roy's tiger attack, and Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance, to name just a few.

Back in 2017, Cypress Hill reposted The Simpsons clip on Twitter with a quote from the episode: "Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I'm looking in your direction..."
In the episode, after the London Symphony meets Cypress Hill, its members ask the classical musicians, "Do you know 'Insane in the Brain'?"

The London Symphony replied to Cypress Hill's tweet with the follow-up quote from the episode: "We mostly play classical... but we'll give it a shot."

Of course, "Insane in the Brain" is from Cypress Hill's Black Sunday, indicating that the song will indeed be performed by an orchestra, just as The Simpsons predicted — although in Colorado rather than England. But while the London Symphony hasn't committed just yet, perhaps the Colorado Symphony will show it what it's been missing.

Cypress Hill and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra play Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Thursday, July 20, 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $66.50.
