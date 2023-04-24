Skrillex, Caroline Rose and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Caroline Rose is on tour for her new album and will stop at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, April 25, while Crocodiles tear into some rock tunes at the Skylark on Thursday, April 27.
John Butler comes to the Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 28, as part of his North American solo tour, while Skrillex returns for another headlining show at Red Rocks on Saturday, April 29.
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meetup Party
Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Free
On the last Monday of every month, you'll find one of the city's coolest venues taken over by one of the best radio stations to showcase a different up-and-coming local artist. This month you can shimmy and shake to the pop-punk darlings in the Loser's Club.
Caroline Rose
Tuesday, April 25, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$26-$30
Over the past decade of Caroline Rose's music career, her style has beautifully evolved from boot-stomping folk rock to headbanging indie folk pop; now she has a shoegazing, synthy art-pop vibe. Catch her on tour for her new album, The Art of Forgetting, with support from concept-rock group Kairos Creature Club, which describes itself as a "multilevel interrogative self-enlightenment organization."
Yard Art
Wednesday, April 26, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$14
This new Mile High prog-rock band uses three swirling guitars, a ready-to-ride rhythm section and soaring vocals to complete its spacey sound. Yard Art will host its first album-release show this week, with fellow Denver psych-rock group Riding Carpets and folky singer-songwriter Pinetree Refugee providing support.
Crocodiles
Thursday, April 27, 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$15
These San Diego rock-and-rollers prefer a no-frills approach to making music, but will still melt your face off with their reverb-laden retro fuzz tunes. Local Denver rock groups Cleaner and Easy Ease help open the show.
John Butler
Friday, April 28, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$38.50-$89.50
The Australia-born John Butler (of John Butler Trio fame) began his solo career in Denver, when he played an impromptu gig at Twist & Shout Records while his band was in town to play the Ogden Theatre. Now John tours as a solo act, bringing his incredible finger-picking and slide guitar skills to audiences around the world.
Skrillex: Sonny Plays 7 to 12
Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$95
Sonny Moore (aka Skrillex) has grown a lot as a musician, which can be heard on his two new back-to-back albums Quest for Fire and Don't Get Too Close. If his huge roster of collaborations are any indication, we might see some other big names on the Red Rocks stage this night, as well.
The New Pornographers: Continue as a Guest Tour
Sunday, April 30, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35.95-$40
This old-school indie power-pop band has a new album, which was born as a pandemic project started by bandleader A.C. Newman (who started the New Pornographers 26 years ago). New York melancholy folk group Wild Pink provides support.
