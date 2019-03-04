Slipknot Brings the Knotfest Roadshow to Denver

The metal giant Slipknot is coming to Denver this summer.
The concert is part of the Knotfest Roadshow North American tour and supports the band's new record, which comes out August 9. Those who purchase tickets online will also receive a digital copy of the album.
Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth will open all 29 dates. The tour starts July 26 in Mountain View, California, and wraps in The Woodlands, Texas.
Slipknot, which formed in 1995, is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its debut album.
The Denver concert takes place Tuesday, August 6, at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Live Nation; an early sale starts for the Slipknot fan club at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, on the Outside the 9 website.
