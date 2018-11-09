Sonic Bloom Just Announced Its First Round of 2019 Artists

Sonic Bloom, the annual electronic music festival that has been merging yoga, EDM, visual art, riverside camping and consciousness-raising workshops at Hummingbird Ranch in Rye, Colorado, is celebrating its fourteenth edition this summer.

On November 9, the festival announced its first round of artists who will be playing in 2019. The roster includes Gramatik, Opiuo, Emancipator Ensemble, Kayla Scintilla & Eve Olution, Yheti, Mark Farina, Russ Liquid Test, VibeSquaD, ZILLA, Andreilien, Whitebear, the Widdler and more.

The event promises to have yoga, group back rubs, smudging, hippie dancing and teepees. Just look at the recap video of the 2018 festival below.

The event is family-friendly and will run June 20 through June 23.

Tickets and more information are available at the Sonic Bloom website.