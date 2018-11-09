 


Sonic Bloom 2018.
Sonic Bloom 2018.
Jacqueline Collins

Sonic Bloom Just Announced Its First Round of 2019 Artists

Kyle Harris | November 9, 2018 | 3:20pm
AA

Sonic Bloom, the annual electronic music festival that has been merging yoga, EDM, visual art, riverside camping and consciousness-raising workshops at Hummingbird Ranch in Rye, Colorado, is celebrating its fourteenth edition this summer. 

On November 9, the festival announced its first round of artists who will be playing in 2019. The roster includes Gramatik, Opiuo, Emancipator Ensemble, Kayla Scintilla & Eve Olution, Yheti, Mark Farina, Russ Liquid Test, VibeSquaD, ZILLA, Andreilien, Whitebear, the Widdler and more.

The event promises to have yoga, group back rubs, smudging, hippie dancing and teepees. Just look at the recap video of the 2018 festival below.

The event is family-friendly and will run June 20 through June 23.

Tickets and more information are available at the Sonic Bloom website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

