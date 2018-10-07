Soccer Mommy's Sophie Allison, 21, Has Been Doing This Forever

For Sophie Allison, it all starts with the guitar. The singer-songwriter, who performs with a band as Soccer Mommy, was playing the instrument by kindergarten. Even now, when she begins working on new songs, she picks up the guitar. First come the riff or chord progression, then melody, and finally lyrics. Listeners, however, have been responding fervently to all of it, since Soccer Mommy “chill but kinda sad” lo-fi recordings landed on critics’ best lists well before her debut studio album, Clean, dropped this past March. At 21, Allison is able to distill the sound of, well, being 21 – its uncertainty and infatuation, its open wounds and preternatural savvy. “I don’t wanna be your fucking dog,” Allison sings in sweet, blasé tones on “Your Dog,” which takes on the Stooges title without a backward glance. As a post-Millennial, Allison draws inspiration from a not-so-distant past that's just out of reach, since she wasn't conscious for it: the mid-to-late ’90s, filtered through Daria memes and Hole with the knowledge that Courtney Love continues to live through this.

Westword spoke with Allison, who was in a van somewhere between Milwaukee and Minneapolis, about influences, life on the road and protesting in the streets instead of on Twitter.

Westword: I caught your set when you were touring with Phoebe Bridgers back in February, and I was sitting at the back next to these parents and their little girl. She was eight, and it was her first real concert—like in a club, started after her bedtime. When you were playing, she was standing on the rungs of her stool so she could see, and she was just so pumped. It occurred to me that at her age, you were already making your own music.



I was always someone who really loved music. I don’t know where it came from. My parents aren’t super musical really. I started playing guitar when I was five or six after I saw a charity concert and I got a toy guitar there. After a week or so of me playing that all the time, my parents got me an actual, cheap acoustic guitar and lessons, and I never stopped. I learned drums and bass at rock camp, then played guitar in high school. Kinda just kept doing it forever.