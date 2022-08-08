The South Park 25th Anniversary Concert and the Best Denver Concerts This Week

Joe Bonamassa ends his two-night run at Red Rocks on Monday, August 8, while punk rockers the Regrettes swing by the Marquis Theater.
Country pop comes to the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, August 9, with Cam, while Coheed & Cambria rock Fiddler's Green and South Park kicks off the first of two nights in celebration of the show's 25 years with Primus and Ween at Red Rocks.
If you're not at the second night of the South Park birthday party on Wednesday, catch The National at Dillon Amphitheatre.
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples play Red Rocks on Thursday. And there's more...
Joe Bonamassa
Monday, August 8, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$199
Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa got his start as a twelve-year-old opening for bluesman B.B. King. Since then, he's released fifteen studio records, even more live records, and a dozen or so collaborations with groups including Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funky Party.
The Regrettes
Monday, August 8, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$23
Los Angeles punk band the Regrettes' third album, Further Joy, saw the group move away from its riot-grrl roots for a more pop-oriented sound. Alternative rock singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Lahey opens the evening.
Cam
Tuesday, August 9, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$27.50
Country-pop singer Cam started her career writing songs for singer-songwriter Sam Smith and pop star Miley Cyrus before striking out on her own. Nashville singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah opens the night.
Coheed & Cambria
Tuesday, August 9, 6 p.m
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$44.99-$75
The New York band mixes elements of post-hardcore, progressive rock, heavy metal and pop. In June it released its tenth studio album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The show also includes Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica.
South Park: The 25th Anniversary
Tuesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$99
Celebrate a quarter-century of South Park, the best cartoon set in Colorado. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be there, along with Primus, which did the opening song, and Ween, which played "Homo Rainbow" on the "Chef Aid" episode.
The National
Wednesday, August 10, 6:30 p.m.
Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon
$51
The National plays a melancholic brand of indie rock that's drawn comparisons to Joy Division, Leonard Cohen, Interpol, Wilco, Depeche Mode and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. Opener Bartees Strange plays a mix of hip-hop, jazz and indie rock and has released an EP of National covers.
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples
Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$50.95-$130.95
In April, Bonnie Raitt released Just Like That..., another studio album, of bluesy, folksy roots rock. And in May, rhythm and blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples released a live collaboration from 2011 with the Band's Levon Helm, who passed away in 2012.
Red Fang
Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25.75
Red Fang released its fifth record, Arrows, last year with its signature fuzzed-out stoner rock/sludge metal. Bell Witch, Aerial Ruin and HELP fill out the big bill.
