StirFry Sessions Is a New Hub for Denver Musicians to Collaborate

click to enlarge Ian James hopes the StirFry Sessions will grow to be a vital force in unifying Denver’s music scene. Courtesy of Josh Pruitt, Ivywild Visuals

click to enlarge To promote artists, StirFry Sessions has been hosting weekly and biweekly artist spotlights on its social media accounts. Courtesy of Josh Pruitt, Ivywild Visuals

"We could not have asked for a better turnout for this showcase event," James says. "The day served as entertainment for the neighborhood as well as gave a chance for the artists in our collective to get stage time, reach new audiences and capture unique photo and video for their own platforms. If we learned anything from putting on this event, it's that Denver is begging for more live music, and we certainly won't be the ones to let them down."

click to enlarge StirFry Sessions founder Ian James described Denver's music scene as a "sneaky gem," with many great artists but a lack of unity and collaboration. Courtesy of Josh Pruitt, Ivywild Visuals

click to enlarge Local musicians from the StirFry Sessions performed at Cheesman Park on June 9. Courtesy of Ivy Wild Visuals (@ivywildvisuals)