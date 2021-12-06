How a Brain Tumor Triggered One of Colorado's Premier Music Festivals

unleashed a flurry of customer-service nightmares. “People think when they are sending these really awful emails that they are sending it to a big team. But in reality, it's always just been festival owners running ops until the festival kicked off.”



The festival is now back in full force

— and with more funding — returning to Vail on

Thursday, December 9 through Sunday, December 12.

Gavlak serendipitously met Jon George of indie-dance sensation Rüfüs du Sol on the slopes, which built a relationship that made the group the 2021 festival's headliner. This year's lineup also includes sentimental deep house duo Bob Moses and the sultry Los Angeles house sensation





