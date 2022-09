String Cheese Incident New Year's Run at Mission and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

Colorado-born jamgrass favorites String Cheese Incident has announced its three-night New Year's run at Mission Ballroom, from December 29-31. Tickets are $50-$129.Another Colorado favorite, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats , plays Ball Arena on Friday, December 16. Tickets are $25-$129.50. The Polish Ambassador comes to Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20. Tickets are $48-$58. But if you're feeling frugal, you could wait until Thursday, October 27, when he plays the Boulder Theater: Those tickets are $29.50-$35.Here's every new Denver concert announcement:Sun., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25-$250Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50Plays Music of Prince for Kids, Sun., Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20With Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band and Seth Doud, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $20Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $29.50-$35Thu., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $17.50-$25Holiday Concert: Wed., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45This Is Our Christmas Tour: Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75Mon., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50Blue Water Road Trip: Mon., Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., $54.50-$99.50Wed., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $15-$59.75USA & Canada Tour 2023: Mon., March 6, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75With The Dirty Turkeys and The Dick Nixons, Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18With The Dick Nixons and The Dirty Turkeys, Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18Sat., Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25Make It to Midnight Tour: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35-$40With Shady Oaks and Nova Kicks, Sat., Jan. 21, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25With visuals by Mad Alchemist, Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $20With Jah Slim and SWEVEN, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $15With Free Music, Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $15.50With Bart Budwig, Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $17With Casey James Prestwood and Boot Gun, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $17.50The Dance Machine Tour: With Jackson Lundy, Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $25.50With Jane Remover, Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $25.50With Michael Minelli, Fri., Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $25-$100Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $25Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $16Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20With Jordan Lucas, Sat., Nov. 5, 6 p.m., $15Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $16With NightWraith, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $17With Duck Turnstone, Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15With The Keeps, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $13Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $15Highway Tour: With WIZTHEMC and All Things Blue, Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $22Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$65Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $39Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $40Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $22.50-$75With House of Flora, Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $25Thu., Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., $50-$129The Stick Season Tour: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$75With Supertask, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25Winter Moon Tour: Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $36.75Sun., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $12.80-$75Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $27.50Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $35.95-$80.95ICYMI Tour: With slenderbodies, Tue., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $32-$79.95Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $10Wed., Oct. 19, 9 p.m.; Thu., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $48-$58Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $33-$48An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes: Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m.With Virginia Creeper, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12With Grady Drugg, Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15With An Antiquated Bluff, Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $7-$10Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $26.50Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $11-$26