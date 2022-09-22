String Cheese Incident New Year's Run at Mission and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Another Colorado favorite, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, plays Ball Arena on Friday, December 16. Tickets are $25-$129.50.
The Polish Ambassador comes to Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20. Tickets are $48-$58. But if you're feeling frugal, you could wait until Thursday, October 27, when he plays the Boulder Theater: Those tickets are $29.50-$35.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular: Sun., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25-$250
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Plays Music of Prince for Kids, Sun., Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20
Angie Stevens and the Beautiful Wreck: With Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band and Seth Doud, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
An Evening with The Polish Ambassador: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $29.50-$35
Arc'teryx Films with special musical guest to be announced: Thu., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25
The Last Waltz - Revisited: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $17.50-$25
Face Vocal Band: Holiday Concert: Wed., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45
Switchfoot: This Is Our Christmas Tour: Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75
Another JOHNNYSWIM Christmas Tour: Mon., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip: Mon., Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., $54.50-$99.50
18th Annual Last Waltz Revisited: Wed., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $15-$59.75
Parov Stelar: USA & Canada Tour 2023: Mon., March 6, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
FOX THEATRE
Alpenglow: With The Dirty Turkeys and The Dick Nixons, Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Barefoot in the Bathroom: With The Dick Nixons and The Dirty Turkeys, Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18
20th Annual Soul Rebel Festival: Sat., Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25
Houndmouth: Make It to Midnight Tour: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35-$40
The Velveteers: With Shady Oaks and Nova Kicks, Sat., Jan. 21, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25
GLOBE HALL
An Evening With WAND: With visuals by Mad Alchemist, Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $20
Thunderthief: With Jah Slim and SWEVEN, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $15
Night Moves: With Free Music, Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $15.50
Jeffrey Martin: With Bart Budwig, Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $17
Teddy and the Rough Riders: With Casey James Prestwood and Boot Gun, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15
Vincent Neil Emerson: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $17.50
GOTHIC THEATRE
Brasstracks: The Dance Machine Tour: With Jackson Lundy, Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $25.50
brakence - The Hypochondriac Tour: With Jane Remover, Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $25.50
LARIMER LOUNGE
anees: With Michael Minelli, Fri., Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $25-$100
Eloise: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $25
Starcrawler: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $16
Stumpi (Wooli Pre-Party): Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20
The Heavy Heavy: With Jordan Lucas, Sat., Nov. 5, 6 p.m., $15
Palm: Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $16
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Orbit Culture: With NightWraith, Sat., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $17
Neighbor Lady: With Duck Turnstone, Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15
Creature Canyon: With The Keeps, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $13
Smith & Thell: Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $15
Kid Bloom: Highway Tour: With WIZTHEMC and All Things Blue, Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $22
Magic Beans: Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$65
MARQUIS THEATER
Sleeping With Sirens: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $39
Yerin Baek: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $40
MEOW WOLF
Rome in Silver: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25
Abhi the Nomad: Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $22.50-$75
SpooKiKi Ball: With House of Flora, Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
The String Cheese Incident: Thu., Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., $50-$129
Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$75
Of the Trees: With Supertask, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Deorro: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25
Rome & Duddy: Winter Moon Tour: Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $36.75
Disco Lines: Sun., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $12.80-$75
Ghost Light & Marco Benevento: Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $27.50
Houndmouth: Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $35.95-$80.95
EDEN: ICYMI Tour: With slenderbodies, Tue., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $32-$79.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Siembra: Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $10
The Polish Ambassador: Wed., Oct. 19, 9 p.m.; Thu., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $48-$58
BTTRFLY QUINTET: Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $33-$48
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes: Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Brody Price: With Virginia Creeper, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12
The Wizard: With Grady Drugg, Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Vanity Plate: With An Antiquated Bluff, Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $7-$10
SUMMIT
Senses Fail: Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $26.50
Emo Nite: Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $11-$26
