The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Church Fire is one of the acts playing a Celebration of Pride at Blush & Blu on Sunday.

The String Cheese Incident plays a three-night run at Red Rocks this weekend, while Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli co-founder Chali 2na is at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday. The weekend's lineup also includes Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, with NOFX, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All and more at Sculpture Park; Blues & BBQ with the Duke Street Kings, Wild Love Tigress, Cast Iron Queens and others performing at Edgewater Park; and A Celebration of Pride with female-fronted acts Ipecac, Pretty Loud, Church Fire, Golden Boi and the Catcalls.

"Loud Jazz" — A Tribute to John Scofield

Friday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20

Guitarist Marcus Rezak, who just released an album that featured members of the Trey Anastasio Band, pays homage to John Scofield by performing material from the iconic jazz guitarist's discography.

Rose Hill Drive

Friday, July 16, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$50

Formed by brothers Daniel and Jacob Sproul two decades ago, the hard-rocking Boulder power trio Rose Hill Drive recently jammed with Warren Haynes at the RIDE Fest in Telluride.

The String Cheese Incident

Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$74.99

The String Cheese Incident continues its five-night Colorado run with three shows at Red Rocks this weekend.

Bellhoss

Saturday, July 17, 12 to 4 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Free to $40

Denver indie band Bellhoss celebrates the release of its new visual EP, Hiding, with screenings at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and a live performance from the band at 2 p.m.

Blues & BBQ

Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Citizens Park, 5570 West 24th Avenue, Edgewater

$10 to $100

The music festival, a benefit for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, features the Duke Street Kings, Wild Love Tigress, Cast Iron Queens, Zepp11, the Cass Clayton Band, Eef and the Blues Express, Mojo Mama, Teledona and Nick of Time.

Chali 2na

Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Rapper Chali 2na, who co-founded Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli, headlines, while local hip-hop duo the Reminders will open.

Native Daughters

Saturday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15

While the members of Denver's Native Daughters know their way around heavy riff-based post-metal, they also work in the rhythmic tension of mid-’90s emo and post-punk. Equally heavy are openers Cheap Perfume and Grief Ritual.

Record Thieves

Saturday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.

HQ, 60 South Broadway

$10-$60

Denver punk band Record Thieves, which includes members of Boldtype, Authority Zero and Allout Helter, finally celebrates the release of its new album, Wasting Time, which dropped in November. Fellow Denver punks Poor Me and Chew Thru open.

Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival

Saturday, July 17, 12 p.m.

Sculpture Park at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1736 Speer Boulevard

$45-$99

Los Angeles punk band NOFX, which formed nearly four decades ago, headlines the craft beer and music festival, which also features Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Get Dead, Potato Pirates, DJ Miggy and more.

The Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam

Sunday, July 18, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder

$35 to $45

More than three decades ago, Hot Rize guitarist Charles Sawtelle started these mountain jams as a way to help Boulder radio station KGNU. After his passing in 1999, the station renamed the event in his memory. This year's jam includes Colorado bluegrass bands Sugar Moon Band, High Lonesome and the Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose Band.

A Celebration of Pride

Sunday, July 18, 3 p.m.

Blush & Blu, 1526 East Colfax Avenue

$10

Rebelles Denver, a female-focused and -fronted musicians' group, presents a day of female-fronted music featuring Ipecac, Pretty Loud, Church Fire, Golden Boi and the Catcalls. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Center on Colfax.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.