The String Cheese Incident Brings Drone Show to Red Rocks: Photos

SCI's drone show at Red Rocks was the largest to come to Colorado so far, with 1,000 drones.
July 15, 2024
The String Cheese Incident came to Red Rocks for its annual three-night run with a drone show.
The String Cheese Incident came to Red Rocks for its annual three-night run with a drone show. Mitch Kline
The String Cheese Incident always knows how to keep its Red Rocks concerts interesting, from surprise guests to musicians performing in the middle of the crowd and even rappelling down to the stage.

The Colorado jamgrass band has been celebrating its thirtieth anniversary since last year's Red Rocks run, an annual affair that sees the group collaborate with various artists and openers across three nights of music. And for this year's stretch, from Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, SCI brought a dazzling drone show to the historic venue.

The drone show, which happened on Friday and Sunday, was the largest to come to Colorado so far, with 1,000 drones (courtesy of Nova Sky Stories) forming the shape of trains rolling over the venue, as well as the SCI symbol. In contrast, Denver's Indy show at Civic Center Park comprised just 300 drones.

“This Red Rocks run was incredibly special for The String Cheese Incident — celebrating thirty amazing years together, and honoring their roots in bluegrass and the influence of New Orleans on their music,” said manager Jeremy Stein in a statement. “String Cheese has always pushed the envelope on amazing theatrical productions to complement the music, and the addition of drone shows is an exciting exploration of the ever-evolving intersection between technology and art.“

Take a look at photos from the show below:
click to enlarge String Cheese Incident performing at Red Rocks with a drone show
The show included 1,000 drones.
Mitch Kline
click to enlarge String Cheese Incident performing at Red Rocks with a drone show
The crowd was flooded with lights.
Mitch Kline
click to enlarge String Cheese Incident performing at Red Rocks with a drone show
Trains rolled over the amphitheater.
Mitch Kline
click to enlarge String Cheese Incident performing at Red Rocks with a drone show
The band is celebrating thirty years together.
Mitch Kline
click to enlarge String Cheese Incident performing at Red Rocks with a drone show
The six-piece band is now on tour through November.
Mitch Kline
