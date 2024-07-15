The String Cheese Incident Brings Drone Show to Red Rocks: Photos

The Colorado jamgrass band has been celebrating its thirtieth anniversary since last year's Red Rocks run, an annual affair that sees the group collaborate with various artists and openers across three nights of music. And for this year's stretch, from Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, SCI brought a dazzling drone show to the historic venue.
The drone show, which happened on Friday and Sunday, was the largest to come to Colorado so far, with 1,000 drones (courtesy of Nova Sky Stories) forming the shape of trains rolling over the venue, as well as the SCI symbol. In contrast, Denver's Indy show at Civic Center Park comprised just 300 drones.
“This Red Rocks run was incredibly special for The String Cheese Incident — celebrating thirty amazing years together, and honoring their roots in bluegrass and the influence of New Orleans on their music,” said manager Jeremy Stein in a statement. “String Cheese has always pushed the envelope on amazing theatrical productions to complement the music, and the addition of drone shows is an exciting exploration of the ever-evolving intersection between technology and art.“
Take a look at photos from the show below: