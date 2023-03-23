String Cheese Incident, STS9 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tickets for the shows at Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, start at $59.95 and go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices have yet to be announced for the Red Rocks shows on Friday, July, 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday July 16, but those also go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
STS9 will be back in town this summer for a special "custom-crafted" three-night run. The group will play two nights at Red Rocks, on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, but there also will be a "bonus set" on Thursday, July 20, at the Paramount Theatre (which will only be available for purchase with the three-night pass package). Prices have not been announced yet, but all three of the shows will go on sale today, March 23, at 10 a.m.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
MANÁ: México Lindo y Querido: Fri., Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$299.50
Peter Gabriel: i/o - The Tour: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $55-$300
BELLCO THEATRE
Los Temerarios: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $77-$272
THE BLACK BOX
The Party People: With Deezy Le Phunk, Turnstyle and Ginger Perry, Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Sub.mission Sweet Sixteen: With Bukez Finezt (DE), Commodo (UK) and Om Unit - Live (UK), Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $35
tsimba: With Untitld, King Kobra and Bo$$a, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Sub.mission presents: Mad Zach: With BOGL, Mad Zach - Downtempo Set and Soundkissed, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Sunday School: Session 004 - Ableton: With Instructor: Mad Zach, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $30
BLACK BUZZARD
Tybo: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20-$23
Pony Bradshaw: With Grayson Jenkins, Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$2
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Nia Archives: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $19.95-$30
The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Bob Marley for Kids: With Wake Up and Live & Friends, Sat., April 22, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20
Sparta: 'Wiretap Scar' 20th Aniversary: With '68 and Geoff Rickly, Thu., May 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$32.50
Taylor Fest: Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25
Night Moves: Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $19.95-$25
Delain: With Visions of Atlantis, Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30.50
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Dumpstaphunk: With Steely Dead, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.50
DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS
Evenings al Fresco: Rotating local musicians and small ensembles, Mon., June 5, 5:30 p.m.; Wed., June 7, 5:30 p.m.; Mon., June 12, 5:30 p.m.; Wed., June 14, 5:30 p.m.; Mon., June 19, 5:30 p.m.; Wed., July 26, 5:30 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m., $20-$30
Neko Case: With Nora O'Connor, Tue., June 20, 6:30 p.m., $88-$93
Marc Cohn: With Shawn Colvin, Wed., June 21, 6:30 p.m.
Rising Appalachia: Mon., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $81-$86
Santigold: Thu., July 6, 6:30 p.m., $96-$101
Esperanza Spalding: Tue., July 11, 6:30 p.m., $96-$101
Fitz and the Tantrums: Mon., July 17, 6:30 p.m.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Mon., July 24, 6:30 p.m., $91-$96
Andy Grammer: Tue., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $96-$101
Steep Canyon Rangers: With Amythyst Kiah, Wed., Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m., $81-$86
Ozomatli: With Los Mocochetes, Wed., Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m., $86-$91
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Jesh Yancey & the High Hopes: With Earl Nelson & The Company, Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $10
Louise Lately: With David Pfeiffenberger, Thu., April 6, 7 p.m., $10
Sonic Guild presents: Jo James: With Schama Noel, Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m., free
Easter Sunday Swing: With Dizzy with a Dame, Sun., April 9, 6 p.m., $7
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions: With Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies, Sat., Aug. 26, 5 p.m., $30-$75
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Bryson Tiller: Back and I'm Better Tour: Mon., May 8, 7 p.m., $49.95-$79.95
3 Doors Down: Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour: With Candlebox, Tue., July 25, 6:30 p.m., $65-$89.50
Clutch: No Stars Above Tour: With Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang, Sat., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., $45-$79.75
Fit for a King: Wed., Sept. 20, 6 p.m., $25-$55
FOX THEATRE
Bob Moses: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40
The River Arkansas: With Golden Brown, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18
GLOBE HALL
Boogie on the Rocks II: Pre Party: With Boogie T.Rio, Bluuher and Loris, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $32.50
GOTHIC THEATRE
Atreyu: The Hope of a Spark Tour: With Within Destruction and LYLVC, Sun., May 21, 6 p.m., $25-$30
Save Ferris: Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $24.50-$27.50
TRVE Brewing Bacchanal: With Godflesh, Sumerlands, Storm Keep, Spectral Voice and Street Tombs, Sat., June 24, 6 p.m., $32.50-$35
GRIZZLY ROSE
Jackson Dean: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20
Triston Marez: Fri., May 12, 8 a.m., $15
Joe Nichols: Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., $30
Rodney Atkins: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $30
HI-DIVE
Memory Drip: With DespAIR Jordan and Flower Language, Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Child of Night: Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Bestial Mouths: With Church Fire and DJ Shannon Von Kelly, Thu., June 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15
HQ
Völk: Mon., April 10, 8 p.m., $12-$80
The Emo Night Tour: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $13-$22
Deer Creek: With Sea of Flame (EP Release Show) and Stone Disciple, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $10
Franks and Deans: With Reno Divorce, Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., $12-$80
Xiu Xiu: Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., $20-$125
Tigercub: With Elektric Animals, Thu., May 11, 7:30 p.m., $17
Nekromantix: With Dog Party, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $22-$150
Doyle (From Misfits): Wed., May 17, 7 p.m., $22.50-$150
Voideater (Album Release Show): Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $10
Bob Log III: Thu., June 22, 8 p.m., $15-$125
Powerman 5000: Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $25
LEVITT PAVILION
Fishbone: Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., free
Etana: Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., free
Son Little: Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., free
The Slackers: Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., free
Violent Femmes: performing the debut album cover to cover: With Jesse Ahern, Sun., May 21, 6 p.m., $40
Son Rompe Pera: With Brian Lopez Trio (ft. Sergio Mendoza and Shawn King), Sat., May 27, 7 p.m., free
Central City Opera: Sun., June 4, 5 p.m., free
Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris: Sun., June 11, 7 p.m.
Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis & SFR labelmates): Sat., June 17, 5 p.m., free
Brazilian Day: Sun., June 25, 5 p.m., free
Wailing Souls: Fri., July 7, 7 p.m., free
All My Relations Celebration: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., free
Carla Morrison: Sat., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $49.50-$69.50
MARQUIS THEATER
Greg Puciato: With Escuela Grind, Deaf Club and Trace Amount, Wed., May 10, 6:30 p.m., $35
Dreamers: With Robert DeLong, Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., $20
Bully: Mon., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Flintwick: With Ooga, Maxfield and deerskin, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $20
Danceportation: Sat., June 3, 10:30 p.m., $65
Drunken Hearts: 'Reckless Ways of Living' Album Release Show: With Silas Herman, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $25
Ransom Records present: Ransom Camp II: With Hostage Situation, Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $20
Mark Farina: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $29.50
MERCURY CAFE
Hutty & the Rinse Gang: With Collur and Niko Ligiuri, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $10
MISSION BALLROOM
Polyphia: Remember That You Will Die Tour: With DOMi and JD, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$75
Nickel Creek: With Monica Martin, Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $49.95
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
CFP: With Log, Light The Letters, Angela Perry and Bitter Boxer, Sat., April 1, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Drift Away Dreamer: Wth Marked;Life, No Future and Between the Heart, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $12-$18
Owls & Aliens: With Thousand Frames, Losing Ground and Years Down, Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $12-$18
A Place for Owls: With Celebration Guns, Broken Record and mlady, Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $12-$18
School of Rock (Littleton): House Band v Staff Band featuring Rock 101: Sat., April 22, noon, $12-$18
Teratanthropos: With Insipidus, Losing Ground and Among The Bodies, Fri., May 12, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
NUMBER 38
Mile High Stash Live: With Foxfeather, Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., free
Rick Lobato & Chuck Lettes: With Chris Koza, Sun., April 2, 4 p.m., free
Tara Rose & the Real Deal: Wed., April 5, 6 p.m., free
River Spell: With Kayla Ruby, Thu., April 6, 5:45 p.m., free
Denver Rock Orchestra: Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., free
Kendall Tucker: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., free
A Brother's Fountain: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., free
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
JoJo Hermann: With Sam Holt, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $25-$35
Jimkata: Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $23-$33
Mountain Heart: With The Cody Sisters, Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$28
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Ladies Night Out: With Adele Givens, Jess Hilarious, B. Simone, Jackie Fabulous and Hope Flood., Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $49.50-$115
.38 Special: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $50
STS9: Sound of the Light: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m.
Kyle Kinane: Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$39.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Daybreaker: 10 Years Together Tour: Sun., April 16, 9 a.m., $59
SeriesFest presents: A Night of Comedy: With Chelsea Handler, Jay Pharoah and Adam Ray., Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $55-$225
Widespread Panic: Fri., June 23, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 24, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 25, 6 p.m.
Falling in Reverse: The Popular Mons Tour: With Ice Nine Kills, Underoath and Catch Your Breath, Tue., July 11, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
The String Cheese Incident: With The John Fogerty Incident (7/14), with Kitchen Dwellers (7/15), with Thievery Corporation (7/16), Fri., July 14, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 15, 7 p.m.; Sun., July 16, 6 p.m.
STS9: Sound Of The Light: Fri., July 21, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 22, 7 p.m.
Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra: The Amplified Echoes Tour: With Middle Kids, Tue., July 25, 6:30 p.m., $45-$69.50
Noah Kahan: With Briston Maroney, Wed., July 26, 7 p.m., $59.95-$99.95
Ween: Thu., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $65
Joe Bonamassa: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $69-$200
Hippie Sabotage: Tue., Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
Slightly Stoopid: Summertime 2023: With SOJA, IYA TERRA, DENM (8/12), with The Movement, Andy Frasco & The U.N., The Elovaters (8/13), Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m., $59-$210
My Morning Jacket: Fri., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $65
Louis the Child: With Franc Moody, Aluna and Spüke, Sat., Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$105
Atmosphere: With Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh, w/ DJ Fresh, DJ Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou, Wed., Sept. 27, 6 p.m., $52.80-$75.50
Carl Cox: Sun., Oct. 8, 6 p.m., $44-$90
Hozier: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Duke Dumont: With Hayden James and Ewan McVicar, Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $45-$75
Anjunadeep: Sun., Nov. 5, 3 p.m., $55-$300.
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Sequoia: With Clementine Was Right and Peter Stone, Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Guilty Pleasures: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $5-$8
Velvet Vision: With Teleporter and Corsicana, Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band: Tribute to Elton John: Fri., April 28, 7 & 10 p.m.; Sat., April 29, 7 & 10 p.m., $30
The Lao Tizer Band: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $25-$35
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Aly & AJ: With Love From: With Miya Folick, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $39.75
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20
An Evening With Machine Head: Tue., June 6, 7 p.m., $29.50
Larry June: Larry's Market Run 2023: With Monroe Flow and Dvme, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $35
Havok: With Toxic Holocaust, Am and Hammerhedd, Fri., July 7, 6 p.m., $25
King Lil G: Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35
Less Than Jake: Welcome to Rockview Tour 2023: With The Toasters and Devon Kay & the Solutions, Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $28
Nothing but Thieves: Sun., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $27.50
