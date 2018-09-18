STS9 Announces a Four-Night New Year's Run in Denver

STS9 will play four Red Rocks shows in Denver.

In the wake of Sound Tribe Sector 9's annual Red Rocks stand, the electronic jammers have announced four Denver shows to celebrate the arrival of 2019, including a New Year's Eve shindig.

The band will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on December 28, 29 and 31, and at Summit on December 30.

Four-night passes will be available for purchase on Wednesday, September 19, at the STS9 website.

Advance tickets for three nights at the Fillmore go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, September 21.

Single tickets for the Summit concert will go on sale at a yet-to-be-announced date, and Fillmore ticket holders will have priority in buying those.