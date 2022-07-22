Support Us

STS9, The Lumineers and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

July 22, 2022 5:00AM

The Lumineers play Coors Field on July 22.
The Lumineers drop in at Coors Field tonight, while STS9 starts a two-night run at Red Rocks.

The Dead South stop by Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers play Empower Field with Thundercat and HAIM.

The Gold Hill Inn in Boulder hosts the 34th Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam on Sunday.



Boyz II Men
Friday, July 22, 8 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$35-$149.95
With its gorgeous harmonies, Boys II Men made many a teenager swoon during Total Request Live in the 1990s. It may have cleared the path for some wholly untalented boy band types to clog up the airwaves, but we won't hold that against them. The Philadelphia group is mixing it up with the Colorado Symphony tonight.



The Lumineers
Friday, July 22, 8 p.m.
Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street
$68
The Denver-based Lumineers bring their folk rock and Americana stylings to Coors Field. This locally rich ticket also gets you Colorado singer-songwriters Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez.



STS9
Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$68
Sound Tribe Sector 9, a purveyor of self-described "post rock dance music," brings its instrumental fare to Red Rocks for a two-night run. Catch the band again on Sunday when it plays Levitt Pavilion.



The Dead South
Saturday, July 23, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$35-$45
Canadian outfit the Dead South mixes folk and bluegrass music. Country punkers Lucero and Colorado-born "trashgrass" band the Tejon Street Corner Thieves are also on the bill.



Red Hot Chili Peppers
Saturday, July 23, 6:30 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$45.50-$195.50
The Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their hyperactive funk rock to Mile High stadium. Genre-defying bass master Thundercat and pop-rock sister trio HAIM add a lot of star power to the lineup.



34th Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
Sunday, July 24, 12 p.m.
Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder
$35-$45
Charles Sawtelle was a member of Colorado progressive bluegrass band Hot Rize who died of cancer in 1999. Every year, his friends get together to pick and remember him.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
