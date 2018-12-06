SunSquabi Throws a Fundraiser for Can'D Aid Foundation

Denver electronic funk band SunSquabi will play a two-set benefit show at the Bluebird Theater, with all ticket proceeds going to the Can'd Aid Foundation, a Longmont based group bringing relief to various communities in need.
On its current U.S. tour, SunSquabi has donated $1 for every ticket sold to the Can’d Aid Foundation, which works on various projects from partnering with Oskar Blues Brewery to can clean water for hurricane relief efforts to partnering professional musicians up with public schools to raise money for music and arts programs.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“The main purpose of the foundation is really about spreading music in general,” says SunSquabi guitarist Kevin Donahue. “They’re working all the time to find these schools and programs – usually directly with the district and teachers to find schools that really need that.”
Along with donating dollars, SunSquabi has been able to see in person that their money is going directly to bringing instruments to schools and students.
“While on the road, working with this foundation, we’ve been able to go to some of the schools we’re donating instruments to, go and interact with the kids, do a presentation, give them a little music lesson, talk about how we got into playing music for a living, and all that," Donahue says. "Just literally see where our hard work is going and put instruments into the hands of kids that may not otherwise have that opportunity."
SunSquabi, 8 p.m. Friday, December 7, Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!