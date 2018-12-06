SunSquabi Throws a Fundraiser for Can'D Aid Foundation

SunSquabi will donate all the ticket proceeds from its upcoming show at the Bluebird Theater to the Can'd Aid Foundation.

Denver electronic funk band SunSquabi will play a two-set benefit show at the Bluebird Theater, with all ticket proceeds going to the Can'd Aid Foundation, a Longmont based group bringing relief to various communities in need.

On its current U.S. tour, SunSquabi has donated $1 for every ticket sold to the Can’d Aid Foundation, which works on various projects from partnering with Oskar Blues Brewery to can clean water for hurricane relief efforts to partnering professional musicians up with public schools to raise money for music and arts programs.