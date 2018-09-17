What Grandoozy Brought to Denver

Thousands of drunk and stoned people packed together can wreak a world of havoc — especially if their host is ill-prepared to receive them. But at Grandoozy, which took over Overland Park Golf Course from September 14 to 16, I saw none of the mistakes that can mar a music festival into oblivion.

Yes, it was hot. Some people didn't like that they had to buy clear bags to cart their stuff around. Others complained about bartenders shmoozing customers and holding up already long lines and outhouse doors not shutting properly. Still more complained about the lack of parking.

Transportation issues seemed to be the biggest hiccup in the otherwise smooth, enjoyable experience. I decided to test the three recommended modes of transportation, including ride-sharing, using public transportation and biking. On Friday, I spent $40.55 on an Uber that took an hour and a half to arrive, and on Saturday I found that the nearby RTD stops were too crowded. I chose to bike on Sunday, and it was by far the most enjoyable way to get to and from the festival. Superfly, Grandoozy's organizer, had even arranged a free bicycle valet that handed over my ride in less than a minute after the festival was over.