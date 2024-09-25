 Surprise Secret Concert at Cheesman Park in Denver Goes Viral | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Who's the Duo Playing the Viral Surprise Concert at Cheesman Park?

The itinerant duo cheese touch is touring around to "cheese-themed" venues. Next stop: Cheesman Park.
September 25, 2024
Cheese touch posted a viral TikTok about its show at Cheesman Park
Cheese touch posted a viral TikTok about its show at Cheesman Park cheese touch
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Musicians Mitch Marsico and Orono are walking around Cheesman Park as we speak, looking for a place to set up for their surprise concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25. The two, who perform under the moniker cheese touch, don't know how many people will show up — and it could be quite a lot.

It started with a TikTok that had the energy of a 2013 viral Vine video. Orono and Marsico posted the short, deadpan-comical clip about the pop-up show on September 22; within three days, it had nearly 70,000 views and more than 1K shares.

Orono is used to playing in front of large crowds of up to 10,000 people, she says, given her experience in the band Superorganism. "That's still kind of going, but it's kind of taking a break," Orono explains of Superorganism. "Cheese touch is my main thing right now. We put out our first single last week."
That single, "Pool," included a music video, as well. The song is true indie, the kind you'd hear in a flick starring Michael Cera or Zooey Deschanel — soothing yet quirky, with such lyrics as "The smell of chlorine gets me horny."

We can't wait to hear the bluegrass version of that, which is what you'll get at the Cheesman show. For the Cheesman Park set, the duo will perform with friends from Denver who formed a new local bluegrass group called Stumps and Logs. "Any time we play somewhere, it'll be a different version of cheese touch," Marsico adds. "So this is like the Colorado bluegrass version of our songs."

The next day, Marsico and Orono will take off for the East Coast, where they'll play shows at other spots with "cheese" (or in the case of the park, "chees") in the name. "We're releasing a single a month and a music video a month," Marsico adds, "and doing these free public shows."

The nomadic nature of the group — and a large swath of friends — will have Orono and Marsico stopping in all sorts of cities and towns. "We're based wherever someone has a couch," Marsico laughs. "I think our Spotify says we're located in Beverly Hills."

The two met via Instagram, and after working on a song together a year ago, Orono and Marsico met in person for the first time to make a music video in New Jersey this summer. They started making music together and formed cheese touch before Orono returned to her hometown in Japan for a spell. Within a couple months, she texted Marsico that she would be going to L.A. "You want to come out and give this a go?" he remembers her asking.

At first, they almost named the band Incels, before realizing the tongue-in-cheek humor might not be apparent to everyone (imagine a friend asking you if you wanted to go see a group called the 4chans?). They landed on cheese touch: "We were like, 'Cheese touch sounds pretty epic, let's just go with that,'" Mitch recalls with a laugh. "And now we just play at cheese-related venues. One of our next shows is going to be a cheese club at Rutgers University. I don't know how long we'll play at cheese venues..."

"Forever," Orono asserts.

Cheese touch plays Cheesman Park at 7 p.m. tonight, September 25. Follow the band's Instagram to see the exact location.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Shawn Mendes Announces Special Red Rocks Show

Just Announced

Shawn Mendes Announces Special Red Rocks Show

By Emily Ferguson
Soy Celesté Is the Denver Punk Band You Need to Watch

Local Music

Soy Celesté Is the Denver Punk Band You Need to Watch

By Emily Ferguson
Something Corporate Comes to Denver on Reunion Tour

Concert Previews

Something Corporate Comes to Denver on Reunion Tour

By Justin Criado
Coles Whalen Releasing "Stronger" After Supreme Court Ruled for Her Stalker

Crime

Coles Whalen Releasing "Stronger" After Supreme Court Ruled for Her Stalker

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation