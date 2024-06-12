 T-Pain, Akon Announce Red Rocks Concert in October | Westword
T-Pain, Akon to Play Red Rocks in October

Relive your early-2000s club days with T-Pain and Akon at Red Rocks.
June 12, 2024
Red Rocks has just announced a concert that will make you ask: Is it 2007?

T-Pain and Akon will perform at the legendary venue on October 30.
T-Pain is currently on a U.S. tour after collaborating with Young Cash on the recent album The Bluez Brothaz, while Akon's been playing a handful of shows after releasing TT Freak last year. Of course, the Grammy winners are best known for their contributions to early-2000s hip-hop: It's hard to listen to Akon's "Smack That" and T-Pain's "Buy U a Drank," among other songs, without having a strong flashback to middle-school dances or sweaty clubs.

Now you can see the artists perform such hits live — and you can be sure they'll play their collaboration, "Bartender." Tickets to the Red Rocks concert go on sale via AXS on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. 
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
