Photos: Taylor Swift Sparkled on First Night of Eras tour at Mile High Stadium

July 15, 2023 1:51PM

Taylor Swift's big entrance.
Taylor Swift's big entrance. Evan Semon Photography
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour packed the sold-out Empower Field on Friday, July 14, as fans from around the country flocked to Denver to catch the singer/songwriter's powerful performance.

She'll be back at Mile High tonight for a second sold-out show; ticket resale is starting at well over $1,000. If you can't make it in person, check out these photos by Evan Semon.
click to enlarge
Front of the VIP line and still a way to go.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Fans seeking shade under the Colfax viaduct while they wait to get into the venue.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge fans at Taylor Swift
"Hot Girls" love Taylor Swift.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Fans sported homemade T-shirts.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
The long and winding line into Empower Field.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Taylor Swift used every length of the stage's runway as she kicked off the show with "Miss Americana" and "The Heartbreak Prince."
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Swift belted "Cruel Summer" off her 2019 electronic release Lover.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Who loved the show more? Dads or daughters?
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Heart-shaped selfies!
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Taylor Swift kept belting out the songs through the wind.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Swift's third song of a 45-song setlist.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
The stage set change for the performance of "The Man."
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Taylor Swift never slowed down.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Swift rose above the stage on a tower.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
This fan saluted the star.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
The fans loved every second of the show.
Evan Semon Photography
