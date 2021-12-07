Techno and Tacos on a Tuesday? The Business Model Has Worked for Years

For December 7th, our taco partner is Street Side Eats . It’s part of our goal to provide the best taco food trucks to our patrons. This ranges from true street tacos to gourmet options, but keeping the options changing to keep it fresh.







We want to cater to attendees who want a late dinner, or a bite after a few drinks. Sure, there are plenty of extracurricular activities that might cause a guest to be less hungry, but my friends sure can eat. Pairing culinary cuisine with music is a unique experience, and we know it will resonate with foodies and electronic music enthusiasts alike.We have been working on a deal with Temple for over a year, and due to the pandemic, we put things on hold, but now we finally made it happen, and we couldn’t be more psyched.I don’t think that’s the case. We are super thankful to Milk Bar and their staff for hosting our event in the past and maintain a great relationship with them. It was an awesome experience for us, and I would personally recommend any of their venues. We are super excited to start this new partnership venture with Temple Denver since we have some great friends there. We are looking forward to some amazing Techno Taco Tuesday events!Yes. Joey is a great example of the dynamic bookings we plan to bring to Techno Taco Tuesday Denver. Our legacy and travels have made us tastemakers in the scene, and we want to share the artists we love with a domestic audience. Some people might not have heard of our headliners, but they can be sure to enjoy it and hear some new music.Absolutely. MNTRA supports all facets of the arts, from music to culinary and everything between. It’s our goal to stimulate all the senses of our guests, and incorporating art is a great way to do that. We are currently talking with certain local artists and collectives that can potentially incorporate their art in our upcoming shows — but you’ll just have to wait and see, since I can’t spill any of the details yet.Yes, of course, that’s something that will be part of the experience we are creating in that room. The lighting and vibe will be on par with the music we're bringing in. After a few decades in the industry, we know ambience is everything, and trust us when we say it will be a great experience at Mirus.