Tedeschi Trucks, the Underground Music Showcase and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

Detroit rockers Electric Six swing by the Bluebird Theater tonight, with Supersuckers opening, while Tedeschi Trucks Band starts a two-night stand at Red Rocks and the three-day Underground Music Showcase begins.
Kenny Chesney brings his stadium tour to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. Roots reggae man Burning Spear plays Levitt Pavilion.
Father John Misty plays Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony on Sunday.
Electric Six
Friday, July 29, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$23
Detroit's Electric Six draws from garage, disco, punk rock, new wave and metal into a weird and wonderful whole. It varies from song to song. The group is expected to release its twentieth full-length sometime this year. Tuscon cowpunkers Supersuckers open the proceedings.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$56.50-$139.50
The husband-and-wife blues-rock team of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks will debut new, original songs from their four album/four film series, I am the Moon, during their two-night Red Rocks run. Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon open both nights.
Underground Music Showcase
Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; Sunday, July 31, various times
South Broadway Business District, between First and Alameda avenues
$50-$100
The three-day Underground Music Showcase includes a ton of local musicians, including Aubrey Nuna, The Knocks, Faye Webster, Sudan Archives, Bully and Jawny. The sets are spread across three outdoor stages and several venues located in the South Broadway Business District.
Kenny Chesney
Saturday, July 30, 5 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$36 and up
Country superstar Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour is promoting his nineteenth studio album of the same name, released back in 2020. Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce are also on the bill.
Burning Spear
Saturday, July 30, 5 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$45-$89
Roots reggae master Burning Spear has been at it since 1969. His website is promising a new album, which would be his first in more than ten years. He is currently on a fan appreciation tour, and recently told a radio station in California that he would be playing his final show in that state, so maybe catch him now.
Father John Misty
Sunday, July 31, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.99-$95.99
Father John Misty, formerly of indie-folk outfit Fleet Foxes, plays with the Colorado Symphony. English singer Suki Waterhouse opens the evening.
