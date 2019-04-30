The 1975 Cancels Its April 30 Red Rocks Concert

Few things are as exciting for a band as playing Red Rocks, and little is more disappointing than having to cancel a concert at the venue.

Such is the fate for The 1975, No Rome, Pale Waves and their fans tonight.

Thanks to road closures, the 1975 and its gear are stranded somewhere on Interstate 80.

“We love playing at Red Rocks and are gutted to not be able to make the show this evening due to the adverse weather conditions," the band wrote in a statement. "We’ll be back as soon as we can to make up for it.”

For those who had tickets, refunds are available at the point of purchase.