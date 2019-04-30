 


    Herban Planet
The 1975 Cancels Its April 30 Red Rocks Concert

Kyle Harris | April 30, 2019 | 10:49am
AA

Few things are as exciting for a band as playing Red Rocks, and little is more disappointing than having to cancel a concert at the venue.

Such is the fate for The 1975, No Rome, Pale Waves and their fans tonight.

Thanks to road closures, the 1975 and its gear are stranded somewhere on Interstate 80.

“We love playing at Red Rocks and are gutted to not be able to make the show this evening due to the adverse weather conditions," the band wrote in a statement. "We’ll be back as soon as we can to make up for it.”

For those who had tickets, refunds are available at the point of purchase. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

