  MVN

The Avett Brothers are coming back to Red Rocks.
Jacqueline Collins

The Avett Brothers Announce 2019 Red Rocks Concerts

Kyle Harris | November 9, 2018 | 7:39am
AA

This morning, November 9, the Avett Brothers announced a 2019 three-night stand at Red Rocks. A trio of sets on the Rocks has become an annual tradition for the easy-to-digest folk rockers, who are known for their earnest tunes and rich harmonizing.

Here's the band's video for "No Hard Feelings":

The Avett Brothers will play July 5 with an undetermined opener, July 6 with Nicole Atkins and July 7 with Lake Street Dive.

Tickets, $68.50 to $99.50 plus service fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 16, online at AXS and by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

