The Avett Brothers Announce 2019 Red Rocks Concerts

This morning, November 9, the Avett Brothers announced a 2019 three-night stand at Red Rocks. A trio of sets on the Rocks has become an annual tradition for the easy-to-digest folk rockers, who are known for their earnest tunes and rich harmonizing.
Here's the band's video for "No Hard Feelings":
The Avett Brothers will play July 5 with an undetermined opener, July 6 with Nicole Atkins and July 7 with Lake Street Dive.
Tickets, $68.50 to $99.50 plus service fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 16, online at AXS and by phone at 888-929-7849.
