The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

January 10, 2022 5:55AM

Kronos Quartet performs in Denver on Wednesday and in Boulder on Thursday.
Jay Blakesberg
San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet performs at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday and at Macky Auditorium in Boulder on Thursday, while New York eight-piece soul-pop band Lawrence kicks off a four-night Colorado run on Thursday at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Also on tap this week are Fit for an Autopsy, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers and mewithoutYou.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Fit for an Autopsy
Tuesday, January 11, 6:30 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20
The New Jersey metal band Fit for an Autopsy, which has gone through a few lineup changes since forming in 2008, plays Denver a few days ahead of the release of its new album, Oh What the Future Holds. Metal bands Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm and Great American Ghost are also on the bill.

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers
Wednesday, January 12, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$18.50
Michigan jazzy funk-rock act Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers kicks off its North American tour in Denver. Local rock band Graham Good & the Painters opens.

Kronos Quartet
Wednesday, January 12, 7:30 p.m.,
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
$17-$59
For more than 45 years, San Francisco’s forward-thinking Kronos Quartet (violinists David Harrington and  John Sherba, violist Hank Dutt and cellist Sunny Yang) has continued to offer the string quartet experience. Tonight's program includes music by Aruna Narayan, Sky Macklay, John Coltrane, Abel Meeropol and others. The quartet also performs at Macky Auditorium in Boulder on Thursday, January 13.
Lawrence
Thursday, January 13, 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$20-$60
Lawrence, the New York eight-piece soul-pop band led by sibling duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, kicks off a four-show Colorado run that also includes gigs at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, January 14, the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins on Saturday, January 15, and the Boulder Theater on Sunday, January 16. Funk act Swatkins opens each night.

mewithoutYou
Thursday, January 13, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$27.50
Philadelphia rock band mewithoutYou performs its 2006 album Brother, Sister in its entirety. Seattle instrumental rock act Unwed Sailor opens.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].
