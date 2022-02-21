Support Us

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

February 21, 2022 5:55AM

Slash headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday.
Slash, with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, headlines the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, February 23, in support of his new album, 4, while singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is at the venue on Tuesday, February 22. Also on tap this week are Scary Kids Scaring Kids & D.R.U.G.S. at Summit and Low Cut Connie at the Bluebird Theater.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Scary Kids Scaring Kids & D.R.U.G.S.
Monday, February 21, 5:30 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Arizona's Scary Kids Scaring Kids, which formed two decades ago, and fellow post-hardcore band D.R.U.G.S. bring their Velocity Records co-headlining tour to Denver.

Andy Grammer
Tuesday, February 22, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$45-$65
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer recently released the singles “Love Myself," “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me" and “Lease on Life" in anticipation of his forthcoming fifth full-length album, due out in late 2022. Hear those songs and more live at the Paramount on Tuesday.
Slash
Wednesday, February 23, 8 pm.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$39.50-$99.50
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash just released 4, his fourth studio album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. The album is the first release from the new Gibson Records imprint. Los Angeles hard-rock band Dead Sara opens.

Low Cut Connie
Thursday, February 24, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$22
Singer, pianist and songwriter Adam Weiner fronts the Philly rock band Low Cut Connie, which released Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts last year.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].
