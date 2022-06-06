The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Start your week off with Andy Grammer in Colorado Springs, but if you're not up for the drive, iamnotshane will be at the Larimer Lounge, and Whiskey Myers is playing Red Rocks.
On Tuesday, soak up some rock with Total Chaos at HQ.
Failure plays the Bluebird on Wednesday, while Sofi Tukker drops by the Mission.
On Thursday, the Old 97s bring alt-country to the Gothic, and the Black Angels come to the Ogden.
Andy Grammer
Monday, June 6, 7:30 p.m.
Pikes Peak Center, 190 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs
$38-$70
Los Angeles popster Andy Grammer has taken inspiration from Colorado bands OneRepublic and the Fray, and also looked to Grammy darlings Jason Mraz, John Mayer and Coldplay when formulating his style. If you want joyful, soft-around-the-edges pop music that you can take the entire family to, this is it.
iamnotshane
Monday, June 6, 7 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
Also from L.A., iamnotshane makes pop music with EDM sensibilities, first gaining fame for his viral hit "Insecure." Keep an eye out for his dancing, too: His back-bending moves are reminiscent of Michael Jackson's in the "Smooth Criminal" video.
Whiskey Myers
Monday, June 6, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway
$45-$65
Whiskey Myers has the sound of a ’90s alternative band that was influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd rather than Black Sabbath. The band, which hails from a small, east Texas town, works comfortably in the Southern-rock genre, with a sincere quality to its sound.
Total Chaos
Tuesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$13-$60
Total Chaos is one of those punk bands that dress up like street punks — Mohawks, studded everything, back patches, etc. — and sound like the Exploited, a Scottish band from 1979. And at $13, you get an actual punk show admission price — adjusted for inflation, of course.
Failure
Wednesday, June 8, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$30
Failure's first album, the Steve Albini-produced Comfort, possesses hints of slower Nirvana songs, while its droning guitars carry a hypnotic quality. Its followup, Magnified, offers a slicker, more produced affair with a bit more of a poppy aesthetic. Catch the latest sound on Wednesday.
Sofi Tukker
Wednesday, June 8, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$30-$75
Florida duo Sofi Tukker makes fun house music to help you get your groove on. If one dance music show a day isn't enough, swing by Zeppelin Station at 5 p.m for a free Sofi Tukker pre-party with a set by DJ Audiblenoyz.
Old 97s
Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
Americana influencer Old 97s has released twelve full-lengths thus far. In the 2000s, the alt-country quartet from Dallas started leaning toward more of a power-pop sound. It's been heralded as a great band to see live, so here's your chance.
The Black Angels
Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$29.95-$75
Fuzz guitar reigns supreme with this Austin act. The Black Angels make psychedelic rock, some of which would totally not sound out of place on a compilation of ’60s psychedelic rock bands. But the group brings a modern touch to the well-worn genre that keeps things fresh.
