The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Who brings its classic rock hits to Ball Arena on Monday, October 17, and Vincent Neil Emerson sings his ballads over at the Fox Theatre.
Ocean Alley continues the current Australian-flavored psych-rock trend at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, October 18.
The Polish Ambassador has two nights at the funky, retro-themed Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20.
Nick Mason revives the early sounds of Pink Floyd at the Paramount on Thursday, October 20, while Lee Fields shares his soulful tunes over at the Bluebird.
The Who
Monday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 100 Chopper Circle
$61-$302
Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are returning to Denver for The Who Hits Back! Tour. After the pandemic cancelled The Who's last tour, the band is finally coming stateside to share its classic tunes with lifelong fans and new generations alike. It's a sure to be a classic rock show for the ages.
Vincent Neil Emerson
Monday, October 17, 9 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$15-$18
Vincent Neil Emerson plays in a timeless Texas country style, equally inspired by Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. He's the type of musician that could command a honky tonk dance floor just as well as he could serenade a lonesome saguaro cactus range at sundown. Catch him play the Fox Theatre in Boulder, with Denver acts Extra Gold Duo and Johno opening.
Oso Oso
Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$19.99
Enlightened emo pop-punkers Oso Oso will give its audience what they've been craving over at the Marquis. Frontman Jade Lilitri has been honing his sound in Long Beach his whole life, inspired by other hometown bands such as Taking Back Sunday and Brand New.
Ocean Alley
Tuesday, October 18, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
The Australian pych-rock invasion continues with New South Wales-based Ocean Alley, which is bringing its unique blend of reggae-infused psychedelic rock to Denver. Fellow Australians Le Shiv open the night.
Ceramic Animal
Wednesday, October 19, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
Looking for some no frills rock 'n roll this week? Head on over to the hi-dive for Pennsylvania-based Ceramic Animals, which combines glam rock, post-punk, psych rock and more into its sound. Support acts Trash Panda, Spirit Of The Bear and Satellite Pilot open the night.
The Polish Ambassador
Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$48-$58
San Francisco-based indie electronic music producer David Sugalski (a.k.a. The Polish Ambassador) began creating music while earning his marketing degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Now he's back in town for two nights at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox.
Lee Fields
Thursday, October 20, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$26.75
James Brown would be proud (Say it Loud!) that Lee Fields has kept the Godfather of Soul's spirit alive, singing in the same soul-dripping style. He will be stopping by the Bluebird Theater to perform songs from his new album, The Sentimental Fool. Local support act Funk Hunk opens.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Thursday, October 20, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$55-$315
Named after Pink Floyd's second studio album, co-founder and original drummer Nick Mason rounded up a group of like-minded crazy diamonds to perform early songs of the British psych-rock icons. Catch them at the Paramount this Thursday.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.