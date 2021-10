click to enlarge Pat Metheny performs at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday with his new trio, Side-Eye. Shorefire Media







Mexico City rock en español band Caifanes headlines Levitt Pavilion Denver tonight, while indie-folk duo Shovels & Rope is at the venue on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are Japanese Breakfast at the Ogden Theatre, Charlie Parr at Globe Hall, Pat Metheny Side-Eye at the Paramount Theatre and Opiuo and CloZee co-headlining Red Rocks.Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:Members of Mexico City rock en español band Caifanes , which formed in 1985, have cited King Crimson among the band's many influences; former King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew produced the band's third album, Denver Philharmonic presents its "Clash of the Titans" program, which includes Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, featuring Kwami Barnett, and Mozart's“Jupiter."Japanese Breakfast, the indie-rock band fronted by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner, stops in Denver in support of the new album, which dropped last June and followed the release of Zauner's memoir,Since forming in New York City three decades ago, post-hardcore band Quicksand has broken up and reunited a few times, releasing its fourth album,via Epitaph Records in August.Minnesota artist Charlie Parr , who was influenced by folk and blues legends like Charlie Patton, Bukka White and Reverend Gary Davis, headlines, while local act Kyle Moon & the Misled Duo opens. In July, Parr released, which he says is a collection of songs about how one looks back on a life lived, as well as forward to what’s still to come.Last month, twenty-time Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Pat Metheny released the live albumwhich features pianist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson, who are joining Metheny on his current tour. Shovels & Rope brings its Bare Bones tour to Denver, which the Charleston, South Carolina-based indie folk duo is billing as its first truly stripped tour, with little more than piano, guitar and voices. The duo also plays at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, October 9.Last year, Tucson's Supersuckers released the high-octane albumwhich pretty much sums up what the band does, with big-time bravado. Denver punk acts the Blackouts, Reno Divorce and Luke Schmaltz of King Rat are also on the bill.New Zealand producer Opiuo and French producer CloZee team up to co-headline this EDM-centric bill with LSDREAM, Of the Trees and Potions.