Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Caifanes
Friday, October 8, 6:30 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$30-$125
Members of Mexico City rock en español band Caifanes, which formed in 1985, have cited King Crimson among the band's many influences; former King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew produced the band's third album, El Silencio.
Denver Philharmonic
Friday, October 8, 7 p.m.
Cheesman Park Pavilion, East Eighth Avenue and Franklin Street
Free
Denver Philharmonic presents its "Clash of the Titans" program, which includes Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, featuring Kwami Barnett, and Mozart's Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter."
Japanese Breakfast
Friday, October 8, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$39.95
Japanese Breakfast, the indie-rock band fronted by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner, stops in Denver in support of the new album Jubilee, which dropped last June and followed the release of Zauner's memoir, Crying in H Mart.
Quicksand
Friday, October 8, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$35
Since forming in New York City three decades ago, post-hardcore band Quicksand has broken up and reunited a few times, releasing its fourth album, Distant Populations, via Epitaph Records in August.
Charlie Parr
Saturday, October 9, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$22-$24
Minnesota artist Charlie Parr, who was influenced by folk and blues legends like Charlie Patton, Bukka White and Reverend Gary Davis, headlines, while local act Kyle Moon & the Misled Duo opens. In July, Parr released Last of the Better Days Ahead, which he says is a collection of songs about how one looks back on a life lived, as well as forward to what’s still to come.
Pat Metheny Side-Eye
Saturday, October 9, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$45-$109.50
Last month, twenty-time Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Pat Metheny released the live album Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), which features pianist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson, who are joining Metheny on his current tour.
Shovels & Rope
Saturday, October 9, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $45
Shovels & Rope brings its Bare Bones tour to Denver, which the Charleston, South Carolina-based indie folk duo is billing as its first truly stripped tour, with little more than piano, guitar and voices. The duo also plays at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, October 9.
Supersuckers
Saturday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20
Last year, Tucson's Supersuckers released the high-octane album Play That Rock N' Roll, which pretty much sums up what the band does, with big-time bravado. Denver punk acts the Blackouts, Reno Divorce and Luke Schmaltz of King Rat are also on the bill.
Opiuo and CloZee
Sunday, October 10, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$50-$65
New Zealand producer Opiuo and French producer CloZee team up to co-headline this EDM-centric bill with LSDREAM, Of the Trees and Potions.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]