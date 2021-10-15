Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA bring their 3 Chambers Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend, while Billy Strings continues a four-night stand at the Mission Ballroom. Also on tap are Eric Church at Ball Arena, Black Tiger Sex Machine at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Sleigh Bells at the Gothic Theatre.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Billy Strings
Friday, October 15, through Sunday, October 17, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$89
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings continues his four-night run at the Mission Ballroom on the heels of his brand-new album, Renewal.
Eric Church
Friday, October 15, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$25-$165
Country singer-songwriter Eric Church brings his Gather Again tour to Denver in support of his most recent effort, Heart & Soul, which was split into three separate albums that were released in April.
Lane 8
Friday, October 15, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$89.95
Producer and DJ Daniel Goldstein, better known by his stage name, Lane 8, plays an extended four-hour set, with Canadian electronic duo Sultan + Shepard opening.
Valley Maker
Friday, October 15, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$14
Austin Crane, the singer-songwriter who records and performs under the Valley Maker moniker, released When the Day Leaves in May. Denver singer-songwriter Patrick Dethlefs opens.
100 gecs
Saturday, October 16, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$30
100 gecs, the hyperpop duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, is gearing up for its sophomore album, 10000 gecs.
3 Chambers Tour: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA
Saturday, October 16, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39-$79
Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA stop in Denver as part of their 3 Chambers tour. Denver's DJ Cavem opens.
Echoes
Saturday, October 16, 10 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10
Jazz saxophonist Max Bessesen, a Denver native who studied with Keith Oxman and Ron Miles and is now based in Chicago, leads the group Echoes, which also includes vibraphonist Matt DiBiase, bassist Evan Levine and drummer Chase Kuesel. The quartet, which blends futuristic electronica with jazz improvisation, will release its third album, Lasting, on November 5.
Watkins Family Hour
Saturday, October 16, 8 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Street
$30-$32
Siblings Sara and Sean Watkins, who also make up two-thirds of the Americana act Nickel Creek, released their second album, Brother Sister, as Watkins Family Hour.
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Sunday, October 17, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$75
Canadian electronic music trio Black Tiger Sex Machine headlines, with Whipped Cream, Kai Wachi B2B YOOKiE, Vampa, Lektrique B2B Hvdes opening.
Sleigh Bells
Sunday, October 17 8:30 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$30
Sleigh Bells, the Brooklyn-based duo made up of singer Alexis Krauss and guitarist/producer Derek E. Miller, released Texis last month. N3ptune opens this show at the Gothic.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]