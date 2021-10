This Halloween weekend's concerts include a few three-night runs, including GRiZ at 1STBANK Center, Itchy-O Hallowmass at Summit, Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Ween at the Mission Ballroom. It's also a good weekend for hip-hop, with Flatbush Zombies and $UICIDEBOY$ at Red Rocks on Saturday and Sunday, and Migos headlining Halloween Ting at the University of Colorado Boulder.Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:DJ and producer GRiZ , who releasedin July, plays three nights at 1STBANK Center, including a house party vibes set on Friday, 2010-17 set on Saturday and full flex set on Halloween. Itchy-O presents its seventh Hallowmass, and this year's three-night stand is a celebration of the 57-member avant-garde music performance group's new double live album, which was recorded during its drive-in concert series last year. Opening acts are Munly & the Lupercalians on Friday, J.G. Thirlwell's XORDOX on Saturday, and Wovenhand on Halloween. Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue features an all-star lineup of musicians who have long played the music of the Grateful Dead, including Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra), John Kadlecik (Furthur, Jerry Garcia Band, Dark Star Orchestra), Rob Barraco (the Dead, Phil & Friends), Jay Lane (Wolf Bros, Rat Dog, Primus) and more.Although Ween hasn't released a studio album since 2007, the weirdo rock band still has nine albums' worth of material to draw from over its three-night Halloween run. TOKiMONSTA , the Los Angeles producer, DJ and founder of Young Art Records, headlines the night dubbed Monsta Mash. Soul Clap and Life on Planets are also on the bill.Brooklyn hip-hop group Flatbush Zombies headlines, with Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, REASON, Teezo Touchdown and Nyck Caution also on the bill.Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos , which releasedin June, headlines Halloween Ting in Boulder with openers Jacquees, BLXST, OMB Peezy and June Poole.Denver psychedelic blues and rock act Dragondeer plays two sets of originals and Velvet Underground classics.Instrumental electronic jam band Lotus , whose members live in Denver and Philadelphia, presents its "Creatures of the Wild" Halloween show. $UICIDEBOY$ , the Louisiana hip-hop duo featuring cousins Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, headline, with slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez and CHETTA opening.