This Halloween weekend's concerts include a few three-night runs, including GRiZ at 1STBANK Center, Itchy-O Hallowmass at Summit, Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Ween at the Mission Ballroom. It's also a good weekend for hip-hop, with Flatbush Zombies and $UICIDEBOY$ at Red Rocks on Saturday and Sunday, and Migos headlining Halloween Ting at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
GRiZ
Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$57.50/three-day pass $150
DJ and producer GRiZ, who released Rainbow Brain in July, plays three nights at 1STBANK Center, including a house party vibes set on Friday, 2010-17 set on Saturday and full flex set on Halloween.
Itchy-O Hallowmass
Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$29.99-$35/three-night pass $80
Itchy-O presents its seventh Hallowmass, and this year's three-night stand is a celebration of the 57-member avant-garde music performance group's new double live album, which was recorded during its drive-in concert series last year. Opening acts are Munly & the Lupercalians on Friday, J.G. Thirlwell's XORDOX on Saturday, and Wovenhand on Halloween.
Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue
Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$39.95-$100
Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue features an all-star lineup of musicians who have long played the music of the Grateful Dead, including Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra), John Kadlecik (Furthur, Jerry Garcia Band, Dark Star Orchestra), Rob Barraco (the Dead, Phil & Friends), Jay Lane (Wolf Bros, Rat Dog, Primus) and more.
Ween
Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$55
Although Ween hasn't released a studio album since 2007, the weirdo rock band still has nine albums' worth of material to draw from over its three-night Halloween run.
TOKiMONSTA
Friday, October 29, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$19.99-$75
TOKiMONSTA, the Los Angeles producer, DJ and founder of Young Art Records, headlines the night dubbed Monsta Mash. Soul Clap and Life on Planets are also on the bill.
Flatbush Zombies
Saturday, October 30, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$99.95
Brooklyn hip-hop group Flatbush Zombies headlines, with Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, REASON, Teezo Touchdown and Nyck Caution also on the bill.
Halloween Ting
Saturday, October 30, 8 p.m.
CU Events Center, 950 Regent Dr, Boulder
$49-$99/VIP $120-$149
Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, which released Culture III in June, headlines Halloween Ting in Boulder with openers Jacquees, BLXST, OMB Peezy and June Poole.
Dragondeer Does the Velvet Underground
Sunday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
Denver psychedelic blues and rock act Dragondeer plays two sets of originals and Velvet Underground classics.
Lotus
Sunday, October 31, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$34.75-$69.75
Instrumental electronic jam band Lotus, whose members live in Denver and Philadelphia, presents its "Creatures of the Wild" Halloween show.
$UICIDEBOY$
Sunday, October 31, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95-$99.95
$UICIDEBOY$, the Louisiana hip-hop duo featuring cousins Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, headline, with slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez and CHETTA opening.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]