It's a good weekend for electronica and EDM with Deadmau5 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Beats Antique at the Mission Ballroom, Boombox Cartel at the Boulder Theater and Dan Deacon at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap this weekend are Cory Wong, Devin the Dude and Rob Mullins with Rod Stewart saxophonist Jimmy Roberts.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Beats Antique
Friday, November 5, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$32.50-$60
Oakland-based electronica-world fusion act Beats Antique, featuring producer and dancer Zoe Jakes, headlines, with electronica acts Desert Dwellers, Bluetech and Edamame also on the bill.
Cory Wong & the Wongnotes
Friday, November 5, 8:30 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$27.50-$30
Guitarist Cory Wong, who's worked with Vulfpeck, Jon Batiste, Dave Koz and others, brings his own band, the Wongnotes, to Denver in support of their new self-titled album.
Deadmau5
Friday, November 5, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95-$89.95
EDM superstar Deadmau5, who just released "hyperlandia," featuring Foster the People, headlines Red Rocks for the second of two nights. Deadmau5 protégé Lamorn opens.
Boombox Cartel
Saturday, November 6, 9:30 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$25-$32
DJ and producer duo Boombox Cartel, who fuses electronic and hip-hop with Latin music, released the EP Cartel II earlier this year. Great Dane and Suahn open the show.
Dan Deacon
Saturday, November 6, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
Baltimore electronic musician Dan Deacon, who performed at the DIY venue Rhinoceropolis multiple times on previous trips to Denver, released his fifth studio album, Mystic Familiar, last year. Alex Silva and Patrick McMinn are also on bill.
Devin the Dude
Saturday, November 6, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$150
Houston rapper Devin the Dude, who released Soulful Distance last February, headlines, with local hip-hop acts Bobby Mercer, Joey Trust and Jay the Rarest opening.
Rob Mullins Quartet
Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7, 6 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$40
Pianist Rob Mullins, who was a longtime fixture on Denver's jazz scene before moving to Los Angeles, plays two nights at Dazzle with tenor saxophonist Jimmy Roberts, who just wrapped up a month-long Las Vegas residency with Rod Stewart.
Ley Line
Sunday, November 7, 8 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
$13-$15
Austin, Texas, multilingual folk fusion quartet Ley Line plays a string of Colorado dates in support of its latest effort, We Saw Blue. At these shows, the band will also screen We Saw Blue: An Audio-Visual Journey Through Brasil, which was filmed and produced by Ley Line and combines footage from the band's 2017 tour through Brasil with the songs on the album.
