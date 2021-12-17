Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play the second of two nights with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Mission Ballroom tonight, while punk bands Face to Face and Bouncing Souls co-headline two nights at Summit. Also on tap this weekend are Covenhoven's album-release show at the Mercury Cafe and Montana singer-songwriter Riddy Arman at the hi-dive.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Covenhoven and Friends
Friday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$25
Joel Van Horne, who performs as Covenhoven, released his fourth album, IV, in October but he wanted to let the songs marinate with listeners for a couple months before doing an album-release show. Hear the material from his new album, which has been streamed more than 65,000 times on Apple Music and Spotify.
The Fab Four
Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$34.50-$59.50
California-based tribute act The Fab Four has been paying homage to the Beatles at venues around the globe for more than two decades.
Face to Face & Bouncing Souls
Friday, December 17, and Saturday, December 18, 6 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$39.50
Punk bands from opposite coasts (Southern California's Face to Face and New Jersey's Bouncing Souls) wrap their co-headlining tour over two nights in Denver, with the Suicide Machines opening.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$56.50-$99.50
Nathaniel Rateliff has been playing holiday shows around Denver for the past decade with his various projects, including the last six years with the Night Sweats, who will celebrate the release of their new album, The Future, at this Mission Ballroom show. The legendary New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band opens.
Riddy Arman
Friday, December 17, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10-$12
Montana singer-songwriter and cowboy Riddy Arman released her self-titled debut album last September. Arman says she drew her lyrics from experiences with heartache and life on the range.
Octopus Tree
Sunday, December 19, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$12
Denver prog-rock trio Octopus Tree delves into everything from introspective acoustic music to heavy rock anthems. Ipecac and Rattlehead are also on the bill.
