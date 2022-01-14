Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend: Jason Moran and the Bandwagon
Friday, January 14, 7 p.m.
Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
$35
Jazz pianist Jason Moran, who's also an artist with an exhibit at MCA Denver through Sunday, January 30, performs with the Bandwagon, his trio with bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits.
Lost Dog Ensemble
Friday, January 14, 10 p.m.
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
$15 The last time Tom Waits performed in Denver was in 1999, on his trek supporting Mule Variations, and it's been nearly fourteen years since he's done any touring. Thankfully, Denver tribute band Lost Dog Ensemble is the fix for anyone wanting to hear Waits's music in a live setting.
Mersiv
Friday, January 14, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$75
Denver dubstep producer Mersiv, who released Pretty Dark Loud last year, headlines the Ogden, with EDM acts Abelation, Player Dave, Superave and Opalyte opening. Elektric Animals
Saturday, January 15, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$17
Denver acts Elektric Animals, hellocentral and Sophie Gray play a fundraiser concert for Youth on Record, a Denver nonprofit that fosters music skills among kids and young adults. Of every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to the organization.
Lucero
Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$37.50-$87.50
Memphis alt-country band Lucero, which released When You Found Me last year, takes over the Ogden Theatre as part of Lucero Block Party West, with Amigo the Devil and Gasoline Lollipops opening both nights.
Text Me When You're Home x Larimer Lounge Music & Art Festival
Saturday, January 15, 1 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$12 Text Me When You're Home is a Denver-based organization that hosts events aimed at promoting women, Queer, BIPOC and other underrepresented artists and musicians in safe and inclusive spaces. The event will feature a free showcase and sale of work by over fifteen local artists from 1 to 4 p.m. That will be followed by a ticketed concert featuring local bands.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
