Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early this year with the Young Dubliners show tonight at the Soiled Dove Underground. But if you aren't feeling the luck of the Irish, there are many other acts to find in and around Denver this weekend, including G. Love and the Juice, which will hit Fort Collins, Boulder and Aspen.
If you're in the mood for some chill vibes, be sure to check out Random Rab, a DJ act of pure wobbly bliss, at Meow Wolf on Saturday, March 5. However, if you prefer something heavier, Judas Priest celebrates fifty years of making eardrums burst with its thrashing metal at Mission Ballroom on Sunday, March 6.
And don't forget: The Fox Theatre in Boulder is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary on Sunday, March 6, with George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk playing the Meters.
Here are the best concerts happening in and around Denver this weekend:
Colony Collapse
Friday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15-$100
Local metalcore band Colony Collapse, which signed to Theoria Records last year, provides a savage show at the Oriental Theater tonight. Also on the bill are Under Auburn Skies, MNMLST, Fox Lake, Castele and Smile on the Sinner.
Young Dubliners
Friday, March 4, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$30-$40
Antsy for St. Paddy's Day? Satisfy your Guinness cravings tonight with Irish rock band the Young Dubliners. The band is known for raucous live shows that have a jam-rock feel to them while celebrating Celtic roots.
Los Lobos
Friday, March 4, 7 p.m.
Washington's, 132 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins
$30-$35
Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road, Steamboat Springs
$50-$60
Los Lobos reached peak fame in the late ’80s when their cover of Ritchie Valens's "La Bamba" topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K. and other countries. Known for their blues, rock and Tex-Mex sound, Los Lobos also play the traditional music of cumbia and boleros.
G. Love & the Juice
Friday, March 4, 8 p.m.
Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
$35-$99
Saturday, March 5, 9 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$35-$109
Sunday, March 6, 8:30 p.m.
Belly Up Aspen, 450 South Galena Street, Aspen
Sold Out
Legendary funk-rock musician G. Love brings his new band, the Juice, to Colorado for three nights this weekend. Although the Sunday show in Aspen is sold out, you can still catch the funky tunes in Fort Collins and Boulder. Known for mixing R&B, rock, funk, jazz and more, G. Love is one of the best acts to catch this weekend. Random Rab
Saturday, March 5, 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$30
The soothing sounds of Random Rab are a perfect fit for Meow Wolf, where the psychedelic electronic outfit — a fixture at "transformational" music festivals — will perform on Saturday. Expect ethereal sonics and lots of "Oms."
Toubab Krewe
Friday, March 4, 7 p.m.
The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland
$15
Saturday, March 5, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$17
Toubab Krewe makes for a mind-blowing live show you won't want to miss. With instruments including a kora, kamelngon, djembe, congas, dundun, sangban and kinkini, expect the unexpected.
The Fox Theatre 30th Anniversary: George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk perform the Meters
Sunday, March 6, 9 p.m.
The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$40-$45
When the Fox Theatre opened on March 6, 1992, nobody thought the venue would make it. Since then, it has hosted a variety of iconic shows, and last year was inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Now it is celebrating thirty years with a funktastic celebration.
Judas Priest
Sunday, March 6, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$75-$129.95
Judas Priest celebrates fifty years of headbanging heavy metal with a widespread tour that stops at Mission Ballroom on Sunday, with Queensryche opening.
Sepultura
Sunday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$25-$125
The metal doesn't end with Judas Priest. Catch another iconic outfit, Brazilian death/thrash/groove metal band Sepultura, with openers Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock.
311
Sunday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
$78
Nebraska rock band 311 has been around since 1988, first gaining widespread fame for the track "Amber." While that melodic ballad is a far cry from the rest of 311's body of work, which is often a bizarre amalgamation of rap and rock, the band knows how to put on an unforgettable show.