Hip-hop horn act Low Down Brass Band shares the soul of Chicago at Larimer Lounge Friday, February 25, while Drive-By Truckers hits the Ogden Theatre the same day, moving to the Aggie Theatre in Saturday in support of its new album.DJ Pauly D's set at the Temple on Saturday, February 26, has somehow sold out, but far better music is happening around town that evening. Head-bang to Blood Incantation at the Gothic Theatre or jam out with Kyle Hollingsworth of String Cheese Incident at Washington's in Fort Collins.On Sunday, February 27, round out your weekend with one of the calmer concert offerings, such as bluegrass act Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway or jazz with the Dan Schwindt Quartet.Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:Country rock band Drive-By Truckers tours in support of its new album, Ryler Walker opens.The British Beat has been covering the best of '60s, '70s and '80s British rock for about thirteen years, but tonight, the focus will be on the "Fab Four."Nostalgic punk enthusiasts should stop at Herman's Hideaway tonight to revel in the hits of Blink 182, performed by "America's #1 Blink 182 Tribute Band," as the SoCal-based headliner titles itself.This all-horn act from Chicago is always on tour, and this is your chance to catch it in Denver before the band heads to Basalt. A must-see act, Lowdown Brass Band blends hip-hop, jazz and funk. Local brass band Guerrilla Fanfare opens.Electronic act MEMBA brings its Inevitable tour to both Denver and Boulder, with shows on both Friday, February 25 at Cervantes' Other Side and Saturday, February 26 at the Fox Theatre. Fabian Mazur opens both nights.This death metal band has been going strong for over ten years, and is sure to play a head-banging, thrashing set at the Gothic on Saturday, with Roshan Bhartiya opening. Its albumwas re-issued last year, so keep your ears peeled for tracks from that epic LP — as this show may be the last time your ears work properly: Be prepared to get loud.While String Cheese Incident is a Colorado jam-band staple, the act's keyboardist, Kyle Hollingsworth, brings his own tunes to Fort Collins on Saturday. Just like Cheese, Hollingsworth melds a variety of genres into one set to deliver a fun, dance-filled evening of positivity.Local indie synth-pop duo Pleasure Prince is emerging from its mountain recording studio it calls "the Mine" to play a show at the Skylark on Saturday. With Lilly Scott and William Duncan's shoegaze tones and sensual synths, expect a chilled-out evening. Spyderland and April Gloom open. The Band of Heathens and Nicki Bluhm Austin rockers Band of Heathens are joined by Nashville songstress Nicki Bluhm at the Bluebird this Sunday to create a rock show where country rock will embody the spirit of the West.Start the week off right with some bluegrass served up via the silky voice of Molly Tuttle and her backing band, Golden Highway. Tuttle released her third full-length album,, last year, and one listen will provide enough reason to see this show.Dinner combined with jazz is the perfect way to close out the weekend, as if you needed any more reason to see the Dan Schwindt Quartet at Nocturne on Sunday. The quartet is made up of music veterans Dan Schwindt on guitar, Bijoux Barbosa on bass, Justin Adams on piano and Matt Amundson on drums, and will play two sets: the first from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and the second from 8:45 to 10 p.m.