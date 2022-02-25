Hip-hop horn act Low Down Brass Band shares the soul of Chicago at Larimer Lounge Friday, February 25, while Drive-By Truckers hits the Ogden Theatre the same day, moving to the Aggie Theatre in Saturday in support of its new album.
DJ Pauly D's set at the Temple on Saturday, February 26, has somehow sold out, but far better music is happening around town that evening. Head-bang to Blood Incantation at the Gothic Theatre or jam out with Kyle Hollingsworth of String Cheese Incident at Washington's in Fort Collins.
On Sunday, February 27, round out your weekend with one of the calmer concert offerings, such as bluegrass act Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway or jazz with the Dan Schwindt Quartet.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Drive-By Truckers
Friday, February 25, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 953 East Colfax Avenue
Saturday, February 26, 8 p.m.
Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
$36-$40
Country rock band Drive-By Truckers tours in support of its new album, The New Ok. Ryler Walker opens.
Tribute to the Beatles ft. British Beat
Friday, February 25, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
The British Beat has been covering the best of '60s, '70s and '80s British rock for about thirteen years, but tonight, the focus will be on the "Fab Four."
Blink180True (a Blink 182 tribute)
Friday, February 25, 8 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$15
Nostalgic punk enthusiasts should stop at Herman's Hideaway tonight to revel in the hits of Blink 182, performed by "America's #1 Blink 182 Tribute Band," as the SoCal-based headliner titles itself.
Lowdown Brass Band
Friday, February 25, 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$22.50
This all-horn act from Chicago is always on tour, and this is your chance to catch it in Denver before the band heads to Basalt. A must-see act, Lowdown Brass Band blends hip-hop, jazz and funk. Local brass band Guerrilla Fanfare opens.
MEMBA
Friday, February 25
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
Saturday, February 26
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$15-$18
Electronic act MEMBA brings its Inevitable tour to both Denver and Boulder, with shows on both Friday, February 25 at Cervantes' Other Side and Saturday, February 26 at the Fox Theatre. Fabian Mazur opens both nights.
Blood Incantation
Saturday, February 26, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$19.50-$25
This death metal band has been going strong for over ten years, and is sure to play a head-banging, thrashing set at the Gothic on Saturday, with Roshan Bhartiya opening. Its album Starspawn was re-issued last year, so keep your ears peeled for tracks from that epic LP — as this show may be the last time your ears work properly: Be prepared to get loud.
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
Saturday, February 26, 7 p.m.
Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins
$20
While String Cheese Incident is a Colorado jam-band staple, the act's keyboardist, Kyle Hollingsworth, brings his own tunes to Fort Collins on Saturday. Just like Cheese, Hollingsworth melds a variety of genres into one set to deliver a fun, dance-filled evening of positivity.
Pleasure Prince
Saturday, February 26, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$10
Local indie synth-pop duo Pleasure Prince is emerging from its mountain recording studio it calls "the Mine" to play a show at the Skylark on Saturday. With Lilly Scott and William Duncan's shoegaze tones and sensual synths, expect a chilled-out evening. Spyderland and April Gloom open.
The Band of Heathens and Nicki Bluhm
Sunday, February 27, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Austin rockers Band of Heathens are joined by Nashville songstress Nicki Bluhm at the Bluebird this Sunday to create a rock show where country rock will embody the spirit of the West.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Sunday, February 27, 9 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$25-$27.50
Start the week off right with some bluegrass served up via the silky voice of Molly Tuttle and her backing band, Golden Highway. Tuttle released her third full-length album, Crooked Tree, last year, and one listen will provide enough reason to see this show.
Dan Schwindt Quartet
Sunday, February 27, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$19
Dinner combined with jazz is the perfect way to close out the weekend, as if you needed any more reason to see the Dan Schwindt Quartet at Nocturne on Sunday. The quartet is made up of music veterans Dan Schwindt on guitar, Bijoux Barbosa on bass, Justin Adams on piano and Matt Amundson on drums, and will play two sets: the first from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and the second from 8:45 to 10 p.m.