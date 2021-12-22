The Best New Year's Eve Celebrations and Concerts in Denver

While COVID restrictions forced many New Year's Eve events to get canceled last year, there's a lot happening this year, including the EDM-centric Decadence at the Colorado Convention Center; Desert Hearts Takeover at the Church, which also marks the club's 25th anniversary; and the Studio 54 Soiree at the Forney Museum of Transportation.
Some bands are playing multi-night NYE shows, including My Morning Jacket at the Mission Ballroom, Railroad Earth at the Fillmore Auditorium, Itchy-O at HQ and Slim Cessna's Auto Club at the hi-dive.
Big Night Rockies New Year's Eve Gala
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard
9 p.m., $49.99-$179.99
This high-energy New Year's Eve Gala, hosted by HiBall Events, features multiple ballrooms in the Gaylord Rockies Resort and an eclectic lineup of bands and DJs. The all-inclusive experience includes some of the city's best food, as well as a wide range of liquors and signature cocktails.
Decadence
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
Also Thursday, December 30. 6:30 p.m. One-day pass $135-$175/two-day pass $270-$350
These long-running New Year's Eve parties include some of the biggest names in EDM. This year, the two-night event features Adventure Club, B2B Bear Grillz, Alan Walker, ALESSO, Chris Lake, DJ Snake, EPTIC, Herobust, Louis the Child, SoDown, Zedd, Zeds Dead and more on Thursday, and ZHU, Subtronics, Steve Aoki, REZZ, the Chainsmokers and more on Friday.
Desert Hearts NYE Takeover
The Church, 1160 Broadway
8 p.m., $35
The Church celebrates its 25th anniversary with the Desert Hearts Takeover, which highlights artists on the EDM label Desert Hearts, including Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Mikey Lion and Porky; Juan MacLean, Kim Ann Foxman, Mary Doppinz and more are also on the bill.
Nero
Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway
9 p.m., $70-$150
British electronica trio Nero headlines Temple's New Year's Eve celebration, which includes a Chandon champagne toast, theatrical performances and astonishing production. The VIP Open Bar Experience ticket includes open bar until midnight, small bites from Dark Steele Gastro Arts and exclusive VIP lounge access.
New Year's Eve Party at Number Thirty Eight
Number Thirty Eight
$10
Multi-instrumentalist producer Corey Baker has been known professionally as Kill Paris for the past decade and a half, but tonight marks his last gig under that name, as he's making way for his new project, called Hobbie Sound. Borahm Lee and Jacoby are also on the bill.
New Year's Showcase
The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
Also Saturday, January 1, 9 p.m., $35-$40
Austin-based DJ The Widdler and Minneapolis EDM trio Ternion Sound play two nights at the Black Box.
Studio 54 Soiree: Denver NYE — "The Happenings"
Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Boulevard
9 p.m., $20-$499
Ring in the new year in the style of New York City's iconic underground theater movement. The "happenings" of the 1960s and 1970s took dance parties to the streets and subways. The Studio 54-themed soirée will be an immersive art and STEM experience as we know it now.
White Rose Gala
Ellie Caulkins Opera House. 1400 Curtis Street
9 p.m., $80 and up
Kevin Larson presents the nineteenth annual White Rose Gala, which is a Roaring ’20s/Great Gatsby-themed event this year, with more than fifty performers, five immersion floors and more.
CONCERTS
Itchy-O
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Also Thursday, December 30, 9 p.m., $40
The bombastic 57-piece percussion ensemble Itchy-O takes over HQ for two nights, and the band promises the shows will be a spiritual rebirth focused on place, both familiar and fresh.
My Morning Jacket
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
Also Wednesday, December 29, and Thursday, December 30, 8 p.m., $56-$110.50.
Louisville, Kentucky, rock band My Morning Jacket plays three nights at the Mission Ballroom in support of its new self-titled album released by ATO Records in October. Neal Francis opens on Wednesday, Flock of Dimes opens on Thursday, and Shannon & the Clams open on New Year's Eve.
Railroad Earth
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
Also, Saturday, January 1, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75
New Jersey bluegrass band Railroad Earth plays three sets on New Year's Eve with Dustbowl Revival opening, and on New Year's Day with Trout Steak Revival and Tierro Band w/Bridget Law opening.
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
Also Thursday, December 30, and Saturday, January 1, 9 p.m.
$25/three-day pass $60
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, which formed nearly three decades ago and helped pioneer the Denver Sound, plays three nights at the hi-dive, with George Cessna (Slim's son) opening on Thursday, Munly & the Lupercalians opening on Friday, and DBUK opening on Saturday.