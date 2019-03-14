 


4
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.EXPAND
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.
Jon Solomon

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Announce Tour and Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | March 14, 2019 | 7:52am
The Black Keys dropped "Lo/Hi," the rockers' first song since 2014, near the start of 2019. This morning, they announced a 31-date North American tour.

The duo behind songs like "Lonely Boy" and "Howlin' for You" will be joined by Modest Mouse for all tour dates and also by *repeat repeat at the Denver show.

The tour starts September 21, at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. The second concert will be at Denver's Pepsi Center, on September 23, and the tour will conclude November 24 in Vancouver.

In an effort to circumvent scalpers, the band is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Register now through 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, to participate in the presale, which will run 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at The Black Keys website.  

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

