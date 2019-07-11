 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Brothers Brothers have released a new video, with Sarah Jarosz, called "Colorado."
The Brothers Brothers have released a new video, with Sarah Jarosz, called "Colorado."
Morten Fog

This "Colorado" Song Is a Welcome Break From Odes to Cannabis

Kyle Harris | July 11, 2019 | 8:20am
AA

When Florida Georgia Line's radio-friendly, albeit corny, "Colorado" came out in 2018, it was hard not to wish people who aren't from Colorado would shut their traps up about Colorado – because these days, all they seem to notice about this state is weed.

Weed. Weed. Weed.

It hasn't always been this way. Colorado has been the subject of plenty of earnest songs over the years, from Townes Van Zandt's "Colorado Girl" to Merle Haggard's "Colorado" to Linda Ronstadt's "Colorado."

Related Stories

While there have always been some goofy songs about the state, like Johnny Paycheck's ode to Coors, "Colorado Cool-Aid," other artists have found more pathos here.

Maybe with cannabis laws loosening up nationwide, songwriters are once again noticing what makes this place great: stunning landscapes and beautiful skies worthy of the most achy hearts.

One of the most recent entries into the Colorado-inspired earnest song canon first dropped last year, The Brothers Brothers' "Colorado." It's a moody love song that taps into the melancholy of the state's sunsets, with lyrics worthy of Gregory Alan Isakov.

The original version of the song off the band's Some People I Know is good, but a new version the duo released as a music video, with singing from folkie Sarah Jarosz and bassist Jeff Picker, is even better.

Watch it here.

Instead of just obsessing over the landscape or Denver, it uses the state's entire geography from the Front Range to the high peaks to the often ignored Eastern Plain as a backdrop for a story about a guy thinking of breaking up with his partner.

The video, which was recorded in a house in Nashville, is a well-crafted song for sad times.

More importantly, at least if you live in Colorado, the song does something those of us who live here need: It reminds us that our home is more than just a haven for stoners and yuppies trying to capitalize on cannabis. We're in a soulful state that's worthy of brooding folk music.

The Brothers Brothers, October 18, Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, $18; October 19, Tuft Theatre, Swallow Hill Music,  71 East Yale Avenue, $16 to $18.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >